Three additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Georgia by the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a press release sent by the Office of Governor Brian Kemp on March 7.
The three cases are in Cobb County, where the patient recently returned from Italy, Fulton County, where the patient’s exposure is currently unknown, and Floyd County, where the patient’s exposure is also unknown. The Department of Health is currently awaiting confirmation for a presumptive positive test of COVID-19 in Gwinnett County, where the patient recently returned from Italy.
In the press release, DPH Commissioner Kathleen Toomey reiterated “the immediate risk of COVID-19 to the general public, however, remains low at this time.”
There are now five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, the first two cases confirmed on Monday, March 2.
Italy has now experienced the highest daily increase in death toll since the outbreak began with 49 deaths in 24 hours, as the BBC reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.