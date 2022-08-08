The University of Georgia continually makes changes to campus infrastructure. Here are some of the most notable recent changes are advancements and additions to its buildings and architecture.
Building 2264
The newest freshman dorm, Building 2264, also listed on UGA construction pages as Black-Diallo-Miller Hall, is located at the corner of Cloverhurst Avenue and Baxter Street and will house roughly 525 students.
The dorm will be co-ed and was built by the same construction company, Turner Construction, that also recently renovated Brumby Hall. This will be UGA’s first new residence hall since the construction of Rutherford Hall in 2013.
STEM Buildings
UGA continues their construction of the new STEM buildings located off of East Campus Road. This ongoing project is designed to allow new and updated spaces for chemistry, engineering and other related STEM disciplines for students and researchers.
Both Phase I and II buildings are planned to be situated together above a multi-level parking deck.
Athletic Complex and Stadium Advancements
After winning the 2022 national championship, Georgia Football dedicated itself to the newest Butts-Mehre building expansion in May of 2022. This $80 million dollar renovation intends to benefit all 21 sports programs under the Athletic Association.
The updates added 165,000 square feet of new space, which included a far larger weight room, a sports medicine facility, a new locker room, a player lounge, food service and nutrition centers and meeting rooms as well as a repurposing of existing spaces to accommodate the sports medicine and track and field programs.
This now completed expansion was first approved by the UGA Athletic Association board of directors back in September 2019.
North Campus Infrastructure Project
The work for these advancements are centered on Herty Drive near New College, with the completion of Phase II of this project taking place over the summer.
This ongoing infrastructure project targets modernizing portions of underground infrastructure and also supports the renovations to the Holmes-Hunter Academic Building.
The third and final phase for this infrastructure project will occur in 2023,
which will include work within buildings on the north campus utility loop to connect these buildings all to the newly created infrastructure.
This project will be completed prior to the reopening of the Holmes-Hunter Academic Building in late 2023 or early 2024.
Smaller and in-progress projects
Other smaller and in-progress projects include advancements to the Hull Street Parking Deck, improvements to the Hill Community, modernization to UGA’s Science Hill, creation of a multidisciplinary greenhouse, updates to the Grady College lawn and advancements to the Poultry Science Complex.