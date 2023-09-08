The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recorded their podcast, “Politically Georgia,” live in the Tate Student Center Theatre at the University of Georgia on Thursday. With Georgia in the national news because of former President Donald Trump's recent indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, this podcast forecasts an unprecedented political landscape.
“Just the attention on this case, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Greg Bluestein, podcast host and AJC politics reporter, said. “We’re talking about unprecedented legal action … [people] were watching every twist and turn of this case.”
UGA’s Applied Politics Program invited the hosts — Bluestein, AJC political reporter Patricia Murphy, Senior Executive Producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting Bill Nigut and UGA Southern Politics Professor Charles Bullock — to talk Trump’s indictment, Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship and Mayor Kelly Girtz’s plea to restrict gun laws in Georgia.
A large and enthusiastic crowd of students, staff and avid consumers turned out for the live recording of the podcast. They started off talking about the intricacies and the cascading components of the Trump indictment in Fulton County.
Georgia law allows for parties and spectators to record judicial proceedings in the courtroom, given that the request filed with the judge involved is approved, according to the Supreme Court of Georgia’s Rule 22. Murphy said she was glad for the public access.
“I think this judge understands that every move he makes right now, especially since it’s televised, which I’m so glad it is, is going to be judged by the people watching it,” Murphy said. “And I think ultimately that’s going to be the most important piece of this trial.”
However, Bluestein raised the point that this television status could change if the case is appealed to federal court, where “journalists must not record or photograph trial-related activity,” according to the U.S. Federal Court.
Bluestein also thinks people will see the special grand jury report that was “under lock and key for so long” in the next few days and that the defense attorneys will start seeing discovery from that trial — “two terabytes worth of discovery over two years plus investigations.”
Additionally, Bluestein looked at the size of the case alone with the call 150 witnesses across 19 co-defendant cases and called it a “logistics nightmare.”
The hosts shifted into a discussion that hits close to home for students at UGA — the HOPE Scholarship.
An expansion of the HOPE Scholarship will now cover 100% of tuition as opposed to the previous 90%. There is a $6 billion surplus in the Georgia Lottery, which prompted legislators to pass an expansion of HOPE for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Murphy and co-hosts gave high praise of the scholarship and are excited for this to be a potential permanent expansion in this new step of the HOPE evolution.
“I can’t think of a public policy that has been this successful as the HOPE Scholarship in terms of opening pathways for Georgia students,” Murphy said.
They concluded the podcast by discussing the continuing tragedy of gun violence and Mayor Kelly Girtz’s letter to Gov. Brian Kemp with 47 other Georgia mayors that urged him to take action to lessen gun violence in the state.
“This is so deeply entrenched between Democrats and Republicans, there is almost no longer even a middle ground on this issue,” Murphy said. “It’s a situation that feels out of control, and these mayors are telling their state leaders ‘this feels out of control.’”
When the students were allowed on the floor to ask the hosts questions, gun violence was a large topic of concern. Nigut left students with words on the issue and their political power as a whole.
“You're the future. You have more reason, I think, to feel the impact of what gun violence can be,” Nigut said. “You can vote, you can make an enormous difference moving forward in electing the people who … believe like you do.”
This episode of The AJC’s podcast “Politically Georgia” can be listened to on their website.