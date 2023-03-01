Alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were significant contributing factors in the Jan. 15 crash that claimed the lives of University of Georgia football recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock, according to a Wednesday press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Arrest warrants have been secured for defensive lineman Jalen Carter for reckless driving and racing.
According to the press release, LeCroy, the driver of a 2021 Ford Expedition carrying Willock, offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles, and Carter, driving a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were driving in a manner consistent with racing prior to the crash.
Evidence indicated that the Expedition driven by LeCroy was traveling at around 104 miles per hour prior to the crash, according to the release.
“The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other,” the ACCPD release said.
The release also refers to a toxicology report that indicated LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197% at the time of the crash. The legal limit in Georgia is .08%.
The fatal crash occurred on Barnett Shoals Road at Stroud Road. UGA recruiting staffers Bowles and LeCroy were in the vehicle, along with offensive linemen Willock and Warren McClendon. McClendon and Willock were seen on surveillance footage leaving a club in downtown Athens with two individuals who strongly resembled Bowles and LeCroy just minutes prior to the accident, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
Carter declared for the 2023 NFL draft shortly after Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP national championship game. He was scheduled to hold a press conference at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis at 10:30 a.m., but was not made available to the media.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart released a statement on Wednesday following these developments.
"The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community," Smart said. "We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy."
This is a developing story. Please return to The Red & Black for further updates.