A marker on Tate Lawn honoring Alpha Kappa Alpha, a historically Black sorority, was vandalized around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 12. The words “Dixie Mafia” were written on the marker, the name of a crime syndicate with ties to white supremacist groups.
According to a University of Georgia Police Department report, the phrases, “Dixie Mafia is Only Chapter. Go Back. King James Version. Open Adam. Billy Bob rib. You did not thieve. Never was openface. KJV-the Holy Bible.” had been written on the monument in orange marker. The marker is surrounded by other monuments honoring historically Black fraternities and sororities, but nothing else in the area was damaged.
A subsequent investigation identified Debbie Christian, a 53-year-old white woman from Lavonia, as a suspect. On Feb. 16, police arrested her at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Chase Street after she gave a fake name to officers. Police then obtained a warrant to pursue one felony count of Criminal Damage to Property in the second degree, according to the police report. She was also barred from UGA property for a period of two years.
The report also said Christian is suspected of defacing a sculpture in front of the Science Library with the same orange marker that night. On the sculpture she wrote, “Entrance doors, science library, S03, UGA is dark, section, city hall, dome, Athens Georgia, charge space station.”
She also left a note at the sculpture that said, “UGA is not USA, UGA is not universe georgi, iron triangle, the block, sign language, one on one, Lay FD, FDC. Fund Debbie Christian, UGA memorial garden, Uranus is, lightbulb, quasar, 8 concrete tombs, Frogger 2, 95601, ground, Washington, Stair door, stop video, backward stop does not spell OK, individual UGA bus is grass, concrete sidewalks, 8 bumps lego brick, flag system, tate center, red tape.”
While most of the statements are vague, “Dixie Mafia” is the name of a crime syndicate made up of white southerners that was active mostly during the 1950s and 60s along the Gulf Coast and was associated with bootlegging, prostitution, gambling and political corruption. The group is also known to have ties to the Ku Klux Klan and had members involved in a plot to assassinate Martin Luther King Jr. that was later thwarted by the FBI. The report does not say whether or not Christian is affiliated with the group.
At the time of her arrest, Christian had a warrant out of Madison County for possession of narcotics. Christian had also been previously barred from UGA property for a period of two years starting Feb. 2 after she vandalized a library book on Jan. 26, according to another UGAPD report.
“As soon as the damage was discovered on campus, UGA Police launched their investigation and UGA Facilities Management Division started working to remove the graffiti,” said UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor in an email to The Red & Black. “UGA Police have also barred Christian from campus for two years. We appreciate the swift and thorough work of UGA Police officers and detectives during this case.”
Community members were quick to react online, with some criticizing the lack of a public statement on the incident from UGA President Jere W. Morehead and comparing it to UGA’s silence following the unearthing of remains belonging to formerly enslaved people in 2015.
this is shameful https://t.co/i5KTQy1emX— YEAR OF THE DAWG 🐶❤️🖤 (@buddha_katt) February 19, 2022
Hey @universityofga, @redandblack & Pres. Morehead. Are we going to get a statement about the racist vandalism of @EtaXiAKAs new marker? Or are we sweeping it under the rug like the slave bones found under the pretty new buildings? pic.twitter.com/OLEb1sX35U— Taylor be like (@TayHand) February 18, 2022
UGA’s chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha has been contacted for comment on the situation.