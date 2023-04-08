On Tuesday, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission began their regular session meeting by swearing in the newly elected District 2 Commissioner, Melissa Link. The commission then hosted a special called session before discussing the introduction of an ordinance providing firefighters with representation, and rezoning projects.

District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton acted as mayor pro tem in lieu of Mayor Kelly Girtz’s absence. Probate Judge Susan Schaffer swore in Melissa Link to the District 2 Commissioner chair.