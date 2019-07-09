Alton M. Standifer was announced as the new assistant to University of Georgia President Jere Morehead on June 8. The position was previously held by Arthur Tripp, who left the university in June to run for the state Senate.
Standifer, who currently serves as director of new student orientation and associate director of undergraduate admissions, will join Morehead’s staff on July 15. In his new role, Standifer will serve as the president’s liaison to the Staff Council, Retirees Association, Board of Visitors and Student Government Association.
In 2014, Standifer joined the University of Georgia as assistant director of new student orientation, and was promoted to director in 2015.
“He has been a part of the campus community for the past five years and has worked diligently to enhance our orientation process and ease the transition to UGA for students and their families,” Morehead said in a news release. “He has built strong relationships across the campus, and I look forward to the positive impact he will make in this important role.”
Standifer graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2012, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in middle grade education. In 2014, he earned his master’s degree in higher education administration. Currently, Standifer is pursuing a doctorate in public administration and policy from UGA’s School of Public and International Affairs.
During his time as a graduate student at Georgia Southern, Standifer served in student-centered roles including assistant to the dean of students and coordinator for the Panhellenic Association and the university’s Pathways to Success program.
“It is an honor to support President Morehead in his efforts to advance the University of Georgia, and I consider it a great privilege to have the opportunity to serve in this role,” Standifer said in the news release. “I look forward to working alongside students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends, and to helping to strengthen collaborative relationships between the University and key constituents in Athens-Clarke County, the state and across the nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.