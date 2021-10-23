University of Georgia law student Sam Davis Bergsagel was known as someone who had the biggest heart for helping others and wanted to have a good time with everyone he came across. Bergsagel died on Oct. 9 in Athens-Clarke County. He was 25.
Bergsagel was born in Atlanta and graduated from Roswell High School in 2015. He graduated from UGA in 2018 and received a dual degree in international affairs and entertainment and media studies with a minor in French before attending the UGA School of Law to pursue a Juris Doctor in media law.
Bergsagel was a familiar face in the UGA community as he was heavily involved in multiple organizations, worked at the School of Law for the dean’s office and collaborated on projects with communication law professor Jonathan Peters.
“Davis was really sharp in the classroom. Asked and answered questions thoughtfully, interacted with students in a critical manner and yet was always respectful of viewpoints and perspectives that were different from his own,” Peters said. “All the conversations I had with him over coffee, if we didn’t have business talk, we would laugh together about something recently that had happened to him or that had happened to me. He had a really illuminating smile.”
Delaney White, who worked at the law school and worked closely with Bergsagel, remembers him as someone who was an overachiever. She remembers constantly hearing his personal motto, “Work hard, play hard.” White said he was always involved and getting published in important law articles, but would still make an effort to attend parties and other events.
Bergsagel was also a member of Phi Delta Theta and Relay For Life at UGA. As a board member for Relay, he would speak at rallies in front of thousands of people discussing cancer research, a topic he was passionate about. Growing up, Bergsagel spent much of his time at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, where his father worked as an oncologist.
“He was close friends with so many of the cancer patients going through treatment and they were some of his best friends growing up,” said Burke Riley, a close friend of Bergsagel. “It showed how much of a good person he was because he cared about everybody. It didn’t matter who it was, he had never met a stranger in his life.”
Outside of UGA, Sydney Lane, who was friends with Bergsagel since sixth grade, remembers developing a bond throughout high school and becoming closer in college. Some of her later memories with him involved fraternity date nights, going to Little Italy every week and meeting every Friday to discuss life.
“It was nothing extraordinary, but it was like the little moments that discern a friendship that day-to-day you kind of take for granted and then you realize how much fun you’re having sitting on a couch doing nothing,” Lane said.
Overall, what people will miss most about Bergsagel is his unique personality.
“He was always the life of the party and was really something different. I really hadn’t met anybody like him. He was a world traveler, a published author. He had all these friends from all across the world,” White said. “He was really just like an all-encompassing, exciting and magnetic person — it’s really hard to put into words. He was just so different from anybody I’ve ever met.”
In Bergsagel’s memory, his family is accepting flower donations made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.