As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.

Major updates

Just two years after the first COVID-19 case was detected in Wuhan, China, and a year after vaccinations were initially available, the coronavirus has now killed over 800,000 individuals in the United States.

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases physician, said that booster doses of both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are likely to provide a significant increase in protection against the new and highly transmissible Omicron variant, and that "at this point, there is no need for a very specific booster" designed specifically to combat omicron.

COVID-19 cases decreased at the University of Georgia compared to last week, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 22 new cases over the week of Dec. 6-12, compared to the 31 last week. The surveillance testing positivity rate decreased this week to 0.8%. Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.

Due to fewer people wearing masks, respiratory illnesses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus have been spreading across the nation.

The deadline for University of Georgia employees covered by the federal Executive Order 14042 to be vaccinated is Jan. 4, 2022. This extension will give UGA's covered contractor employees additional time to get vaccinated. Some covered contractor employees have been alerted, according to the ArchNews email, while others are still being identified and notified.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.

Employees covered by this policy include those who work on or in connection with a federal contract, or who work in a covered contractor workplace.

Georgia’s hospitals have about 18% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. From Dec. 5-11, about 98.8% of COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were delta variant cases and 0.7% were omicron variant cases, according to the CDC.

The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Data breakdown: University of Georgia

The university conducted 375 surveillance tests during the week of Dec. 6 compared to the 373 tests last week.

Of the total positive cases this week, three of them belonged to employees and 19 belonged to students.

There were six positive tests at the University Health Center. There were three positive tests through UGA surveillance testing, one positive test from UGA community members reporting from testing sites in Athens, and 12 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.

Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool.

For the week of Dec. 6-12, the UHC administered 431 vaccines, a significant increase from the 353 administered last week. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 31,559 vaccines.

Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments.

Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County

From Dec. 10-15, the county reported 89 new confirmed cases, compared to 85 cases from Dec. 4-9, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 5%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.

This week, ACC reported zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — stayed similar last week. On Dec. 15 there were 52 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to 53 on Dec. 9.

According to the Georgia DPH, about 47% of the county is fully vaccinated.

Data breakdown: Georgia

Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased.

According to the DPH, Georgia reported 9,961 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Dec. 10-15. This is an increase of about 1,800 from the 8,139 cases between Dec. 4-9. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate on Dec. 8 was 4.8%.

The number of confirmed deaths in the state decreased. Georgia recorded 100 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Dec. 10-15, compared to the 132 between Dec. 4-9.

On Dec. 15, about 1,115 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

According to the DPH, approximately 5.4 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 52% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 61%. Approximately 6.2 million Georgians, or 59% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.