As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.

Major updates

The first case of the omicron variant has been detected in the U.S. More cases are predicted to rise. Research is currently being conducted to find out the vaccine efficacy against this new variant. This variant may be more transmissible and has more spike mutations than the delta variant. Until then, it is advised that individuals avoid crowded areas, wear their masks, wash their hands and get vaccinated. The CDC has highly recommended that everyone eligible to get a booster shot, do so.

COVID-19 cases decreased at the University of Georgia compared to last week, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 18 new cases over the week of Nov. 22-28 compared to the 24 last week. The surveillance testing positivity rate increased this week to 0.7%.

Due to fewer people wearing masks, respiratory illnesses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus have been spreading across the nation.

The deadline for University of Georgia employees covered by the federal Executive Order 14042 to be vaccinated is Jan. 4, 2022. This extension will give UGA's covered contractor employees additional time to get vaccinated. Some covered contractor employees have been alerted, according to the ArchNews email, while others are still being identified and notified.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.

Employees covered by this policy include those who work on or in connection with a federal contract, or who work in a covered contractor workplace.

Georgia’s hospitals have about 17% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. From Nov. 21-27, nearly all of COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were delta variant cases, according to the CDC.

The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Data breakdown: University of Georgia

The university conducted 282 surveillance tests during the week of Nov. 22 compared to the 599 tests last week. With fewer tests being conducted, fewer positive cases are to be reported. Additionally, with Thanksgiving break just passing, more transmissibility may have occurred and not been tested for yet.

Of the total positive cases this week, six of them belonged to employees and 12 belonged to students.

There was one positive test at the University Health Center. There were two positive tests through UGA surveillance testing, two positive tests from UGA community members reporting from testing sites in Athens, and 13 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.

Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool. Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.

For the week of Nov. 22-28, the UHC administered 164 vaccines, a significant decrease from the 408 administered last week. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 30,848 vaccines.

Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments.

Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County

From Nov. 26- Dec. 1, the county reported 42 new confirmed cases, compared to 46 cases from Nov. 20-25, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 5.5%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.

This week, ACC reported zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — increased slightly last week. On Dec. 1 there were 37 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to 28 on Nov. 25.

According to the Georgia DPH, about 46% of the county is fully vaccinated.

Data breakdown: Georgia

Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has decreased.

According to the DPH, Georgia reported 5,807 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Nov. 26-Dec. 1. This is a decrease of about 500 from the 6,315 cases between Nov. 20-25. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate on Dec. 1 was 4.7%.

The number of confirmed deaths in the state decreased. Georgia recorded 94 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Nov. 26-Dec. 1, compared to the 110 between Nov. 20-25.

According to the DPH, approximately 5.3 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 51% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 58%. Approximately 6 million Georgians, or 58% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.