As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread across the nation, questions about booster shots, hospitalizations and vaccine hesitancy leave many frustrated. As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.

Major updates

COVID-19 cases increased by six at the University of Georgia from last week, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 34 new cases over the week of Oct. 11-17, an increase from the 28 cases during the week of Oct. 4-10. The surveillance testing positivity rate was about 1.27% for this week, an increase from the 0.43% last week.

Four of the positive tests — about 11.76% — were conducted at the University Health Center. There were eight positive tests through surveillance testing, five positive tests in Athens and 17 tests reported from other testing sites.

Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it to DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool. Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases may be higher than 34.

Following unanimous votes by a committee of independent advisors last week, the FDA approved booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

In a similar decision, the FDA approved mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. As an example, a person who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccination may obtain a booster the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

On Sept. 22, the Food and Drug Administration approved booster shots for people who received the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago and fall into certain categories. The FDA approved booster shots for people who are either at least 65 years old or adults who are “at high risk of severe COVID-19” or who work or live in high-risk settings.

The UHC has received Pfizer booster shot doses to administer.

Expecting regulators to make the vaccines available to children between 5-11 in the coming weeks, Biden administration officials laid out plans on Wednesday to ensure that 25,000 pediatric or primary care offices, thousands of pharmacies, and hundreds of school and rural health clinics are ready to administer shots if the vaccine is approved, according to The New York Times.

Georgia’s hospitals have about 15% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. From Oct. 10-16, about 99.4% of COVID-19 cases in the Southeastern U.S. were delta variant cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The majority of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Georgia’s case data by age shows children aged 0-17 are the second-highest in contracting the virus out of all age groups. The highest rate is in those aged 30-59.

Data breakdown: University of Georgia

The university conducted 630 surveillance tests during the week of Oct. 11-15, a decrease compared to the 695 tests last week. With fewer tests occurring, fewer cases are able to be detected.

Of the total positive cases this week, 12 of them belonged to employees and 22 belonged to students.

For the week of Oct. 11-17, the UHC administered 422 vaccines, a decrease from the 471 administered last week. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 27,860 vaccines.

Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment at the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments.

Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County

According to the DPH, from Oct. 15-20, the county reported 86 new confirmed cases, compared to 82 from Oct. 9-14, according to the Georgia DPH. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 9.9%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.

This week, ACC reported one confirmed COVID-19 death.

According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — decreased last week. On Oct. 20, there were 81 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to 104 on Oct. 13.

According to the Georgia DPH, about 45% of the county is fully vaccinated.

Data breakdown: Georgia

Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has decreased.

According to the DPH, Georgia reported 9,010 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Oct. 15-20. This is a decrease of about 2,400 from the 11,447 cases between Oct. 9-14. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate decreased to 7.8% on Oct. 20, according to current data.

The number of confirmed deaths in the state increased drastically — Georgia recorded 483 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Oct. 15-20 compared to the 337 between Oct. 9-14.

According to the DPH, about 5.1 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 49% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 56%. Approximately 5.8 million Georgians, or 55% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to the CDC, even fully vaccinated people should wear a mask indoors if in an area of substantial or high transmission. Currently, the CDC says Clarke County’s level of community transmission is high, along with most other counties in Georgia. The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals to still wear masks over their nose and mouth when in public, indoor settings.