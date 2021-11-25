As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread across the nation, questions about booster shots, hospitalizations, and vaccine hesitancy leave many frustrated. As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.

Major updates

COVID-19 cases decreased at the University of Georgia compared to last week, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 23 new cases over the week of Nov. 15-21 compared to the 29 last week. The surveillance testing positivity rate decreased this week to 0%, with no positive cases being detected through surveillance testing.

According to The Hill, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on Sunday that as the winter season approaches, an increase in COVID-19 infections is expected. He urged people to get vaccinated.

Due to fewer people wearing masks, respiratory illnesses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus have been spreading across the nation.

The deadline for covered University of Georgia employees to be vaccinated has been extended to Jan. 4, 2022, from the previous deadline of Dec. 8, 2021, according to an ArchNews email sent on Thursday. The new deadline was announced by the White House on Thursday.

This extension will give UGA's covered contractor employees additional time to get vaccinated. Some covered contractor employees have been alerted, according to the ArchNews email, while others are still being identified and notified.

Appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.

Employees covered by this policy include those who work on or in connection with a federal contract, or who work in a covered contractor workplace.

UPDATE: UGA employee vaccine requirement deadline extended Certain University of Georgia employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, 2021, in accordance with federal law, according to an ArchNews email sent on Tuesday.

Georgia’s hospitals have about 22% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. From Nov. 7-13, nearly all of COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were delta variant cases, according to the CDC.

The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Data breakdown: University of Georgia

The university conducted 599 surveillance tests during the week of Nov. 15.

Of the total positive cases this week, seven of them belonged to employees and 22 belonged to students.

There were four positive tests at the University Health Center. There were zero positive tests through UGA surveillance testing, four positive tests from UGA community members reporting from testing sites in Athens, and 15 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.

Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool. Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.

For the week of Nov. 8-14, the UHC administered 408 vaccines, a significant decrease from the 537 administered last week. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 30,624 vaccines.

Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments.

Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County

From Nov. 19-24, the county reported 52 new confirmed cases, compared to the exact same number of cases from Nov. 13-18, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 4.6%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.

This week, ACC reported zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — decreased slightly last week. On Nov. 24, there were 26 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to 35 on Nov. 17.

According to the Georgia DPH, about 46% of the county is fully vaccinated.

Data breakdown: Georgia

Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased.

According to the DPH, Georgia reported 6,673 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Nov. 19-24. This is an increase of about 480 from the 6,189 cases between Nov. 13-18. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate on Nov. 24 was 3.7%.

The number of confirmed deaths in the state decreased. Georgia recorded 143 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Nov. 19-24, compared to the 161 between Nov. 13-18.

According to the DPH, almost 5.3 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 51% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 58%. Approximately 6 million Georgians, or 58% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Currently, the CDC says Clarke County’s level of community transmission is moderate.

The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.