As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread across the nation, questions about booster shots, hospitalizations, and vaccine hesitancy leave many frustrated. As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.

Major updates

COVID-19 cases remained the same at the University of Georgia compared to last week, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 22 new cases over the week of Nov. 1-7. These last two weeks have been the lowest number of cases documented by UGA since classes started this semester. The surveillance testing positivity rate increased this week to 0.64%, compared to the 0.17% last week.

No positive tests were conducted at the University Health Center. There were three positive tests through UGA surveillance testing, five positive tests from UGA community members reported from testing sites in Athens, and 14 positive tests from UGA community members reported from other testing sites.

Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it to DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool. Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases may be higher.

On Oct. 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for COVID-19 prevention in children aged 5 to 11 years old. The approval was based on the FDA's review of the data, which included participation from an independent advisory committee of experts who decided to make the vaccine available to children in this age range.

On Tuesday, Pfizer-BioNTech sought FDA authorization for the COVID-19 booster dose for all adults.

The Georgia Department of Public Health and health districts across the state will provide the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The deadline for covered University of Georgia employees to be vaccinated has been extended to Jan. 4, 2022, from the previous deadline of Dec. 8, according to an ArchNews email sent on Thursday. The new deadline was announced by the White House on Thursday.

This extension will provide UGA's covered contractor employees additional time to get vaccinated. Some covered contractor employees have been alerted, according to the ArchNews email, while others are still being identified and notified.

Appointments may be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.

Employees covered by this policy include those who work on or in connection with a federal contract, or who work in a covered contractor workplace.

On Sept. 20, The Red & Black launched a survey for students, faculty, and staff at the University of Georgia that gathered data on vaccination status and thoughts on vaccination and mask policies on campus. The results showed a high vaccination rate among respondents and mixed feelings about campus COVID-19 policies.

Georgia’s hospitals have about 17% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. From Oct. 24-20, about 100% of COVID-19 cases in the Southeastern U.S. were delta variant cases, according to the CDC.

The majority of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Due to masks being less implemented, more respiratory illnesses such as Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus have been spreading across the nation.

Data breakdown: University of Georgia

The university conducted 466 surveillance tests during the week of Nov. 1, a decrease from the 575 tests during last week. With fewer tests occurring, fewer cases can be detected.

Of the total positive cases this week, 10 of them belonged to employees and 12 belonged to students.

For the week of Nov. 1-7, the UHC administered 824 vaccines, an increase from the 581 administered last week. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 29,673 vaccines.

Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment at the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments.

Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County

From Nov. 5-10, the county reported 49 new confirmed cases, compared to 84 from Oct. 30-Nov. 4, according to the Georgia DPH. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 1.3%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.

This week, ACC reported three confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — decreased slightly last week. On Nov. 10, there were 41 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to 44 on Nov. 3.

According to the Georgia DPH, about 46% of the county is fully vaccinated.

Data breakdown: Georgia

Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has decreased.

According to the DPH, Georgia reported 5,418 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Nov. 5-10. This is a decrease of about 700 from the 6,135 cases between Oct. 30-Nov. 4. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate decreased to 1.7% on Nov. 10, according to current data.

The number of confirmed deaths in the state decreased — Georgia recorded 217 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Nov. 5-10 compared to the 262 between Oct. 30-Nov. 4.

According to the DPH, about 5.2 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 50% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 57%. Approximately 5.9 million Georgians, or 57% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to the CDC, even fully vaccinated people should wear a mask indoors if in an area of substantial or high transmission. Currently, the CDC says Clarke County’s level of community transmission is substantial, along with many other counties in Georgia. The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.