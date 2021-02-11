The University of Georgia reported 115 COVID-19 cases over the week of Feb. 1-7, a decrease from the 181 cases a week before. Since the start of 2021, the university has reported 1,076 positive cases. Since the start of the pandemic, UGA has reported 6,380 positive cases.
Of the 115 cases reported this week, 40 were from UGA’s surveillance testing program for volunteers without symptoms, 18 were from the University Health Center’s testing program primarily for students with symptoms, 23 were from Athens testing sites and the remaining 34 were from the “other” category, which includes positive tests both inside and outside of Athens. In total, 87 students and 28 employees tested positive.
Of those who tested positive, about 76% were students, while about 24% were faculty and staff.
The university conducted 2,478 surveillance tests during the week of Feb. 1, slightly down from its 2,492 tests from the week before. The positivity rate from surveillance testing was 1.61%, down drastically from 2.57% the previous week.
The COVID-19 positive cases and positivity rates have both been decreasing steadily since the high spike of the week of Jan. 4 at UGA according to their released data reports.
There is still a chance of an uptrend in COVID-19 cases, as different mutations of the coronavirus are found in Georgia. The Red & Black will continue to monitor all COVID-19 related information reported by UGA.
Additionally, President Joe Biden has stated that COVID-19 will get worse before getting better, even with vaccines being distributed. Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed double masking amid the more contagious coronavirus mutations found in the U.S, which have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain. Double-masking has shown to block over 92% of potential infectious particles from spreading to others, according to study done by the CDC.
In the Jan. 25 ArchNews email about the university’s phased approach in administering vaccines, UGA stated it has administered more than 1,500 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the campus community. The university is following guidelines from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for phased vaccine distribution, according to the email.