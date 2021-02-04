The University of Georgia reported 181 COVID-19 cases over the week of Jan. 25 to Jan. 31, a decrease from the 201 cases a week before. Since the start of 2021, the university has reported 961 positive cases. Since the start of the pandemic, UGA has reported 6,265 positive cases.
Of the 181 cases reported this week, 64 were from UGA’s surveillance testing program for volunteers without symptoms, 37 were from the University Health Center’s testing program primarily for students with symptoms, 23 were from Athens testing sites and the remaining 57 were from the “other” category, which includes positive tests both inside and outside of Athens. In total, 133 students and 48 employees tested positive.
Of those who tested positive, about 73.5% were students, while about 26.5% were faculty and staff.
The university conducted 2,492 surveillance tests during the week of Jan. 25, up from its 2,407 tests from the week before. The positivity rate from surveillance testing was 2.57%, up from 2.49% the previous week.
There is still a chance of an uptrend in COVID-19 cases, as different mutations of the coronavirus are found in Georgia. The Red & Black will continue to monitor all COVID-19 related information reported by UGA.
Additionally, President Joe Biden has stated that COVID-19 will get worse before getting better, even with vaccines being distributed. Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed double masking amid the more contagious coronavirus mutations found in the U.S, which have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain.
In the Jan. 25 ArchNews email about the university’s phased approach in administering vaccines, UGA stated it has administered more than 1,500 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the campus community.
The university is continuing to follow guidelines from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for phased vaccine distribution, according to the email.