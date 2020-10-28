The University of Georgia reported 64 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 19, down slightly from 87 cases for the week of Oct. 12. This is tied with Aug. 10 for the lowest number of cases since UGA launched its surveillance testing program, although the number of cases for the week of Oct. 19 will likely rise as more test results come back.
Of the 64 cases, 46 were from students, and the remaining 18 were among employees.
UGA has reported 4,122 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 3,665 since the university launched its surveillance testing program on Aug. 10.
Since a surge in cases in late August and early September, new cases have remained much lower in the UGA community, which has helped keep cases low in Athens-Clarke County.
Of the 64 cases reported, 25 were reported from UGA’s surveillance testing program, 10 were reported from the University Health Center’s testing program for students exhibiting symptoms, eight were reported from Athens and local community testing sites and the remaining 21 were reported in the “Other” category, which includes testing sites both inside and outside ACC.
Although cases fell, the number of surveillance tests slightly decreased. Surveillance testing is for asymptomatic volunteers and can help the university identify infections among people who may not realize they have the virus.
After reporting a record number of 2,029 surveillance tests from Oct. 12-16, UGA conducted 1,968 surveillance tests from Oct. 19-23. UGA has the capacity to test up to 2,500 surveillance tests in a week.
There were 22 positive surveillance tests among students and three among staff. 122 faculty, 267 staff members and 1,579 students received COVID-19 tests.
The surveillance testing program’s positivity rate was 1.27% during the week of Oct. 19, roughly the same as the week before.
The UHC's testing program conducted 144 COVID-19 tests for the week of Oct. 19, a relatively small number. Out of the 144 tests, 10 were positive, causing the positivity rate for UHC testing to drop to 6.9% from 12.9% the week before.
