The University of Georgia reported 66 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4. This is just one case more than the previous week.
The 66 positive cases are divided into four categories: 16 came from UGA’s surveillance testing site at Legion Field, 11 from the University Health Center, seven from the Athens-Clarke County area and 32 from the “Other” category, which includes tests conducted inside and outside of the county.
Of the positive cases reported in DawgCheck from Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 52 were recorded by students and 14 were recorded by employees.
UGA’s surveillance testing program of asymptomatic individuals reported 1,365 total tests for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2, including 1,134 taken by students, 81 by faculty and 157 by staff. Of those, 15 students and one staff member tested positive.
The university has said they have the capacity to test up to 500 asymptomatic people per weekday. However, on average, they are conducting 273 tests per day.
The positivity rate of asymptomatic individuals dropped slightly, from 1.95% to 1.17% for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2. The positivity rate among asymptomatic students was 1.32%.
Although the positivity rate from surveillance testing declined, the positivity rate from University Health Center testing rose to 9.4%. UHC testing conducted 117 total tests on symptomatic students for the week of Sept. 28, with 11 positives and 106 negatives.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,894 cases reported in the UGA community, including 3,437 since the university launched its surveillance testing program on Aug. 10.
DawgCheck also sends out a recovery survey two weeks after a student reports a positive COVID-19 test. For the week of Sept. 14-20, 45 students responded to the survey out of 170 positive student cases. The recovery rate, which measures the percentage of previously symptomatic students who no longer experience COVID-19 symptoms, was 93%, about the same as in other weeks.
