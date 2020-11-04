The University of Georgia reported 79 COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct 26-Nov. 1, a slight increase from the 67 the university reported for the week of Oct. 19-25. Since the start of the pandemic, UGA has reported 4,204 cases, including 3,747 since the university launched its surveillance testing program on Aug. 10.
Of the 79 cases reported for the week of Oct. 26, 33 were from the university’s surveillance testing program, 12 were from the University Health Center’s testing program for students exhibiting symptoms, five were from Athens-Clarke County and local community testing sites and the remaining 29 were from the “Other” category, which includes testing sites from inside and outside ACC.
UGA’s surveillance testing program — which tests asymptomatic volunteers in the university community — reported 2,108 tests, the highest it has reported in a single week. There were 29 students, three staff members and one faculty member who tested positive. The positivity rate rose to 1.57% from 1.27% the week before. The positivity rate among students was 1.68%.
The UHC’s testing program conducted 158 tests for the week of Oct. 26, a relatively low number. The positivity rate from UHC testing was 7.6%. The positivity rate from UHC testing is likely to be higher than the positivity rate among surveillance testing because UHC testing is for those exhibiting symptoms.
UGA will increase its surveillance testing capacity before the Thanksgiving break, after which classes will be online. The university will be able to test 1,000 asymptomatic volunteers per day from Nov. 9-20, according to a Wednesday ArchNews email. The university currently conducts up to 500 surveillance tests per day. The total will include 750 nasal swab tests at Legion Field and 250 saliva-based tests that will be administered at three to be determined pop-up locations.
Garth Russo, UGA’s Medical Oversight Task Force chair and executive director of the UHC, recommends students get at least one COVID-19 test on or before Nov. 20 to allow enough time to receive results before leaving campus. Although the results from most tests are reported within 24-48 hours, Russo says they can sometimes take up to 72 hours. UGA will also give those who take surveillance tests between Nov. 9-20 “Georgia Strong/Dawg Strong” face coverings and coupons for the UGA Bookstore and on-campus retail locations.
The university has nearly 500 rooms to accommodate students from residence halls who need to isolate after testing positive or quarantine after being exposed through a close contact, the email said. Student Care and Outreach services will be in touch over the break and through the remainder of the fall semester.
The last day of surveillance testing before break is Tuesday, Nov. 24. Testing will resume on Monday, Nov. 30 and continue through the rest of the semester.
If you are flying, Russo recommends getting a COVID-19 test at the UGA surveillance site four days prior to your flight. Some airlines require testing within 24 hours, so check air travel requirements frequently, he said in the ArchNews email.
If you experience COVID-19 systems after you leave campus, you should still report them in DawgCheck. The first 14 days after you get to your destination are very important, Russo said.
“Consider self-quarantine: i.e., use a separate bathroom if possible; do not share utensils, glasses or plates; and, as hard as it may seem, avoid hugging and kissing parents, grandparents and other relatives and friends, especially those who may have predisposing conditions,” Russo said. “Ask your family to consider putting HEPA filter units in your home; if that’s not possible, increase the exchange of air by opening windows, weather permitting. Restrict your movement in public spaces outside of the home. This is particularly applicable to the large gatherings in confined spaces common to holiday celebrations and break periods. Remember that the practical guidance that has kept you safe on campus will keep you safe while at home.”
