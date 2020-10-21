On Wednesday, the University of Georgia reported 84 new COVID-19 cases from Oct. 12-18, slightly less than the 96 reported from Oct. 5-11. The university has reported 4,055 cases to date, including 3,598 since it launched its surveillance testing program on Aug. 10.
Of the 84 cases reported for the week of Oct. 12, 25 were from UGA’s surveillance testing program for asymptomatic volunteers, 20 were from the University Health Center’s testing program for symptomatic students, 16 were from Athens and local community testing sites and the remaining 23 were from the “Other” category, which includes testing sites both inside and outside Athens-Clarke County. Students accounted for 74 of the new cases, and employees accounted for the other 10.
UGA reported that it conducted 2,029 surveillance tests from Oct. 12-16. This is the highest number of surveillance tests UGA has conducted in a week, a sign that UGA’s incentives for getting tested may be working. Of those, faculty took 134 surveillance tests, staff took 301 tests and students took 1,594 tests. In total, 25 surveillance testing participants tested positive for COVID-19, including two faculty members, two staff members and 21 students.
The overall surveillance testing positivity rate was 1.23%, roughly consistent with the previous two weeks. The positivity rate among asymptomatic students was roughly the same at 1.32%. Students drove the surge in cases in late August and early September.
For the week of Oct. 5, UGA invited 1,200 students to take surveillance tests, evenly split into groups of on-campus students, off-campus students and graduate students. From those, 154 on campus students participated, 108 off campus students participated and 78 graduate students participated. The positivity rate among the on campus students who participated was 2.6%, and the positivity rate among off campus students who participated was 6.5%. None of the invited graduate students tested positive.
Although the university randomly selected students to be invited, these students still had to choose whether they would participate. Thus, the group that accepted invitations may not be representative of the overall student population.
In addition, 729 faculty members who teach larger in-person classes were invited to get a surveillance test. Of those, 321 were tested, and only one tested positive.
The UHC conducted 155 COVID-19 tests on symptomatic students during the week of Oct. 12. There were 20 students who tested positive, and the UHC positivity rate rose to 12.9%.
The university sent a survey to 68 students who tested positive during the week of Sept. 28, and 21 students responded. The asymptomatic rate among respondents was 65%, and the recovery rate was 92% among those who once exhibited symptoms.
