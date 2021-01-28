The University of Georgia reported 190 COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, which is a decrease from the 267 cases a week before. Since the start of 2021, the university has reported 761 positive cases. Since the start of the pandemic, UGA has reported 5,304 positive cases.
Of the 190 cases reported this week, 60 were from UGA’s surveillance testing program for volunteers without symptoms, 23 were from the University Health Center’s testing program primarily for students with symptoms, 37 were from Athens testing sites and the remaining 70 were from the “other” category, which includes positive tests both inside and outside of Athens. In total, 135 students and 55 employees tested positive.
Of those who tested positive, 78.33% were students, while 21.67% were faculty and staff.
The university conducted 2,407 surveillance tests during the week of Jan. 18, down from its 2,902 tests from the week before. The positivity rate from surveillance testing was 2.49%, down from 3.10% the previous week.
Although the week of Jan. 4 saw a slight uptrend in cases compared to early December, the week of Jan. 18 saw a positivity rate that was the second lowest since the week of Dec. 14.
Although there is a slight downtrend in positive cases and positivity rate at UGA, there were also fewer surveillance tests conducted. A possibility of the positivity rate and positive cases being so low could be because of the decrease in COVID-19 surveillance testing itself.
There is still a chance of an uptrend, as different mutations of COVID-19 are found in Georgia. The Red & Black will continue to monitor all COVID-19 related information reported by UGA.
Additionally, President Joe Biden has stated that the situation of COVID-19 will get worse before getting better, withstanding vaccine distribution as well. Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed double masking amid the more contagious COVID-19 mutations found in the U.S, which have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain.
UGA has administered up to 1,500 vaccinations to members of the campus community in accordance with the phased approach suggested by the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The university has given some specifics about its plan to move through its phased approach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.