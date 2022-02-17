As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.
Major updates
COVID-19 cases have continued to decrease at the University of Georgia compared to last week, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 87 new cases during the week of Feb. 7-13 — 79 fewer cases than last week.
The surveillance testing positivity rate slightly decreased during the week of Feb. 7-11 to 3.62% compared to 3.83% the previous week.
The university conducted 552 surveillance tests during the week of Feb. 7-11 compared to the 652 tests the previous week. Fewer tests performed may mean fewer positive cases reported.
Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.
Most Georgia counties, including Athens Clarke-County, are classified as high transmission geographical areas for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, Georgia’s hospitals have about 14% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. The percentage of intensive care unit beds left in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — is about 10%.
From Feb. 6-12, almost all of the COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were omicron cases, according to the CDC.
The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Data breakdown: University of Georgia
There were 12 positive tests reported at the University Health Center. There were 20 positive tests reported through UGA surveillance testing, 4 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from testing sites in Athens and 51 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.
About 40 of the positive tests belonged to employees and 47 belonged to students.
Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool.
For the week of Feb. 7-11, the UHC administered 154 vaccines. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 33,063 vaccines.
Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments. Appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.
Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County
From Feb. 11-16, the county reported 128 new confirmed cases, compared to 216 cases from Feb. 5-10, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 10.4%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.
This week, ACC reported four confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — was 107 as of Feb. 16.
According to the Georgia DPH, about 48% of the county is fully vaccinated.
Data breakdown: Georgia
Statewide, the weekly number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases decreased.
According to the DPH, Georgia reported 17,529 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Feb. 11-16. This is a decrease from the 27,563 cases recorded between Feb. 5-10. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate on Feb. 16 was 10.1%.
The number of confirmed deaths in the state decreased. Georgia recorded 427 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Feb. 11-16, compared to 499 between Feb. 5-10.
On Feb. 16, 2,443 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared to the 3,374 on Feb. 9.
According to the DPH, approximately 5.7 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 55% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 64%. Approximately 6.5 million Georgians, or 63% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.