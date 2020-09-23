For the second straight week, the University of Georgia saw a steep decline in its weekly COVID-19 case numbers. From Sept. 14-20, UGA reported 163 new COVID-19 cases. This is down from 446 the week from Sept. 7-13.
The 163 new positive tests are broken down into four categories: 70 came from UGA’s asymptomatic testing site, 34 came from symptomatic testing at the University Health Center, 19 from the Athens-Clarke County community and 40 from the “Other” category, which includes tests conducted inside and outside of the county.
The case numbers for the week of Sept. 7-13 were slightly revised up from 421. According to an email from UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor, UGA frequently revises its weekly totals as it reconciles its data with the Georgia Department of Public Health or when tests taken one week are reported in later weeks.
Out of the positive cases reported in DawgCheck for Sept. 14-20, 153 were from students and 10 were from employees.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,739 cases reported in the UGA community, including 3,282 since the university launched its surveillance testing program on Aug. 10.
UGA’s surveillance testing program of asymptomatic individuals reported 1,664 student tests, 117 faculty and 193 staff. Of those, 67 students, 3 staff and no faculty members tested positive.
The university’s positivity rate for asymptomatic tests dropped from 7.61% to 3.55% for the week of Sept. 14-18. The positivity rate among asymptomatic students was 4.03%.
The university now has the capacity to test 500 asymptomatic students, faculty and staff per day, according to a Tuesday ArchNews email sent to the university community by the Medical Oversight Task Force.
UGA is also incorporating randomized testing of students by sending emails to certain groups to participate and schedule a test, according to the email. This week, students who reside in off-campus housing were invited to participate, the email said.
“We encourage all students who receive such emails to accept the invitation and schedule a test. We are also planning to include faculty and staff in the randomization protocol,” the email said.
DawgCheck also sends out a recovery survey two weeks after a student reports a positive COVID-19 test. For the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6, which saw UGA’s highest COVID-19 numbers, only 422 students responded to the survey out of 1,490 positive student cases. The recovery rate, which measures the percentage of students who no longer experience COVID-19 symptoms, was 92%.
DawgCheck also has a quarantine and isolation calculator to help those who have been exposed or tested positive for the virus determine how long they need to stay in isolation or quarantine, respectively.
As of last week, according to the email, only 15% of UGA’s capacity for isolation and quarantine housing was in use.
