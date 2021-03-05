The University of Georgia is home to over 50,000 students, faculty and staff, as well as over 450 buildings. The large population gives the school potential to harm the environment on a large scale just from its day-to-day operations, so making sustainable practices are consequential. Several campus operations have made recent changes in energy use, dining hall waste and transportation in an effort to reduce UGA’s environmental footprint.
Saving energy with solar rays
A critical component of UGA’s overall environmental footprint is energy consumption. According to UGA’s 2019 Energy Primer, UGA’s main campus and health sciences campus purchased more than 300 thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity, making it Georgia Power’s largest customer in northeast Georgia. This represents an increase of 4.7% in energy consumption over the past decade and cost UGA $16.2 million in 2019.
The environmental and economic burden of energy consumption has put renewable energy projects at the forefront of campus sustainability plans. The 1-Megawatt Solar Tracking Demonstration Project is a solar array that was installed near the Club Sports Complex on South Milledge Avenue. Since its first use in 2016, this system has tracked patterns of the sun in order to maximize its electricity output. According to UGA’s 2019 Energy Primer, the array offset UGA’s consumption of electricity by 0.5%.
Another on-campus renewable energy project is the Jackson Street Building, which houses the College of Environment and Design. The Jackson Street Building had an 18-kilowatt solar array installed on its roof in 2012. The array is used to power building functions such as lights and mechanical systems.
Solar energy is not the only way that UGA offsets energy consumption. The Lamar Dodd Building contains several nuances in its construction that lead to less energy consumption overall, said Maddie Knighton, a fifth-year environmental engineering major at UGA.
“There are some rooms that don't have light bulbs and rely on solar light directly. There are cement awnings on the windows that stop heat from coming in, so there's less energy to be consumed for air conditioning,” Knighton said. “There are also exposed ceilings, so there are fewer material costs on the building itself and less material usage.”
While the benefits of the Jackson Street and Lamar Dodd buildings are small-scale, these projects could serve as a starting point for more renewable energy projects on campus. However, Knighton said it would be difficult to apply similar projects to existing structures.
“Sometimes we think ‘We can just slap some solar panels on it,’ but the building does not have enough structural integrity to support it.” Knighton said. “I think the next best step for UGA would be when constructing new buildings, at least plan to have solar panels on them so that if the opportunity presents itself later on, they are mechanically able to do so.”
Composting for the community
UGA’s dining halls are also a potential source of food waste. According to UGA Auxiliary Services, reducing food waste is a top priority for dining services. Kevin Kirsche, director of the UGA Office of Sustainability, detailed the school’s extensive composting program in an email to The Red & Black.
“In 2014, UGA eliminated plastics from dining hall waste streams and began composting organic materials from each dining hall location, creating a nutrient-rich soil amendment instead of sending food scraps to the landfill,” Kirsche said.
100% of UGA dining commons’ food waste is able to be composted since all non-compostable items have been removed from dining commons, according to UGA Auxiliary Services’ website. It is composted by the UGA Bioconversion Center and used in various campus landscaping projects and by UGArden, an organization that uses sustainable agricultural practices to grow produce. The produce grown by UGArden is distributed to families in need throughout the Athens community.
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered campus operations significantly over the past year. This poses a problem when it comes to the dining halls’ composting initiatives, said Ansley Nash, president of UGA’s Ecology Club, in an email with The Red & Black.
“Food scraps from the dining hall are supposed to be destined for compost. However, with students taking their meals to go, food scraps are most likely ending up in municipal waste,” Nash said.
Sustainable transportation
One aspect of UGA’s environmental footprint that puts students at the forefront is transportation. With nearly 40,000 students and over 10,000 employees in the workforce, UGA has the means to considerably pollute their air through emissions. Knighton said that the most available solution is public transportation.
“A better idea would be to take the bus in an ideal scenario.” Knighton said. “I know a lot of faculty members will drive around from parking lot and parking lot throughout their days, which is sometimes necessary, but if it's available you know just take the bus because it's going there anyway.”
In addition, UGA’s recent use of electric buses has reduced emissions by 70% per bus compared to diesel vehicles and cut operating costs from $100 to $5 a day per bus, Kirsche said.
As a large institution, UGA has the potential to expel energy and waste on a large scale. This makes the actions of each student count when it comes to reducing UGA’s environmental footprint.
“The majority of the students temporarily live in Athens and do not pay taxes in Athens, but the university is responsible for a large part of pollution, waste production and resource consumption in the region,” Nash said. “It is important that we care so that we are not just taking from and damaging the resources in the Athens community, but also giving back.”
Kirsche commended the work of student organizations dedicated to sustainability.
“From the student-led initiative to establish the Green Fee and the Office of Sustainability, to the student-run campus compost program, UGArden student community farm, Campus Kitchen student-powered hunger relief, and so much more, students are engaging in meaningful experiential learning that benefits our environment and our neighbors.” Kirsche said.