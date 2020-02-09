A Chi Psi fraternity member found the skinned bodies and heads of multiple animals on the fraternity house front porch on Friday morning, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
Between 6 and 7 in the morning, the frat member found the body of a skinned dog or coyote, three skinned heads believed to be of raccoons, two dead rats, several raccoon feet and other entrails. The police officer reported finding several pairs of bloody latex gloves, according to the report. ACC animal control took photographs of the scene and collected the carcasses and latex gloves for further investigation.
According to the report, a student had returned to the frat house around 1 a.m. and “had not noticed anything unusual” the day the animal remains were found.
The person who called police said a deer carcass was placed on the porch in September 2019, although the incident was not reported to police, according to the report.
“Members of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity were suspected in that incident,” the report said.
There is an active investigation into the incident, said Geof Gilland, ACCPD spokesperson, in an email. The department asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Sgt. Joe Geiger at Joe.Geiger@accgov.com or 762-400-7097.
