Staff from the University of Georgia, including UGA President Jere W. Morehead and head coach Kirby Smart, took to Sanford Stadium on Aug. 16 to welcome the 6,200-member freshman class.
Freshman Welcome was more than an introduction to fellow peers and the university. Morehead put the event into perspective by reminding the class of 2027 what their future could hold.
“Four years from now, you will be on this field graduating from this institution,” Morehead said.
The celebration began at 6 p.m. Freshmen, dressed in red, were directed to numbered sections in the Sanford Stadium stands to enjoy chants led by the Student Government Association, catch tees from the t-shirt cannons and listen to music played through the stadium’s speakers.
Welcome messages began with a guest appearance from Brook Whitmire, the voice of Sanford Stadium at football games. He congratulated the freshmen and familiarized the class of 2027 with UGA’s gameday traditions.
“Your job is to make Sanford Stadium as loud as possible,” Whitmire said.
With the help of a portion of the UGA Redcoat Band, cheerleaders and dance team, Whitmire taught “Glory, Glory” and other gameday chants, as well as broadcasted the “Saturdays in Athens” hype video on the large screens.
Student Alumni Council President Caroline Reedy then introduced George Moore, the President of the Student Government Association. Moore took advantage of this opportunity and urged the freshman class to make the most of their time at UGA.
“Soak in every moment, build relationships with people and meet as many people as possible,” Moore said. “I'm sure it's very cliche and you hear that from everybody you talk to about college, but whenever you look back across your experience, you really will remember the friendships and the relationships.”
After Moore’s speech, UGA President Jere W. Morehead took the field to address the class of 2027. He began his speech by congratulating the freshmen on their acceptance into UGA and told them to become involved on campus.
“Take advantage of our academic programs, get to know our faculty, our outstanding staff, our support and alumni,” Morehead said. “Most importantly, make sure that you make this your home for the next four years.”
Kirby Smart was then welcomed to the field to say a few words. Upon his arrival, all of the freshmen were on their feet to cheer for the two-time National Championship coach. Smart encouraged the freshmen to attend the football games and to be loud.
“We need every single one of y'all to be here at these games to help our Dawgs bring [home] those games,” Smart said.
Smart also took the time to emphasize the place that Athens holds in many people’s hearts.
“Athens is a special place to so many of us that went to school here,” Smart said. “We want you to give back to this place just as so many people have done before you.”
Following Smart, Head Women’s Basketball Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson delivered a speech. She began by praising the cheer squad, dance team and marching band members in attendance.
Abrahamson-Henderson promoted the UGA Women’s Basketball Team, boasting their win against Florida State University in the 2023 NCAA Championship, as well as their continuous hard work. She encouraged students to attend more of their games.
“What I’m trying to do is get all you guys to come be a part of the Dawg Pound, and at the end of this season, have the number one student section in the SEC,” Abrahamson-Henderson said.
Reedy took the stage again to explain the SAC mission, as well as urge students to become involved within campus. Reedy shared her experiences as a transfer student to prove that campus involvement can make a true difference.
“Now it's your turn to make this your home, too,” Reedy said. “So you're already on step one. You're here. You're already part of the Bulldog family.”
Following the speeches, students were called from the stands by their group numbers to file into the G-shape. Red flags marked the borders to provide clear instructions of where to stand. The process was organized and streamlined, allowing for the classic “G” to be created in under 30 minutes.
Correction: A previous version of this article misidentified a subject in a photo caption. The Red & Black regrets this error, and the error has since been corrected.