Jam for Cam is an annual Sigma Nu event and non-profit organization that began in 2018 to raise money for the Melanoma Research Foundation and Camp Carolina, a boys camp.
The event and organization honors Cameron Fearon, a University of Georgia student and member of Sigma Nu who passed away from metastatic melanoma in August of 2018, the year the event was established.
“[We’re trying] to work for something bigger than ourselves and still provide for Melanoma Research and Camp Carolina,” said Dylan Mikilitus, a senior finance major, member of Sigma Nu and vice president of Jam for Cam Inc.
Mikilitus said Cameron’s happiness and energy are what have kept those who knew him and the event going.
“Cameron knew everyone. You said his name and people knew who he was and people knew how happy of a soul he was. We tried to just feed off of that for the past few years.” Mikilitus said.
Carter Rigby, a senior genetics major and also a member of Sigma Nu, serves as the marketing director for Jam for Cam, and said that Jam for Cam has evolved since Cameron’s passing in 2018. He said that the event, which began as a tribute towards Cameron’s life, has taken on an additional role: community building.
“It's morphed into community awareness and basically everything that Cameron lived up for: people coming together and celebrating a common thing,” Rigby said.
Rigby said that this year’s Jam for Cam event is special because it is the first year that none of those helping to plan the event personally knew Cameron, even the seniors. Despite this, the chapter is committed to continuing Cameron’s memory.
“His mom was telling us the other day that she was so surprised that we’ve actually taken this on and continued his legacy,” Rigby said.
Dr. Eileen Kennedy, the director of the UGA Cancer Center, talked about how important it is for young people to have awareness of melanoma through events like Jam for Cam.
“A lot of young people just don’t think that this can happen,” Kennedy said. “But really, that is one of the largest, fastest growing populations of melanoma patients right now. It’s definitely good to have that awareness and to take those preventative steps and screenings," Kennedy said.
Kennedy also spoke about her own experience with a melanoma diagnosis, which started when her doctor found a small mole that was concerning and recommended she see a dermatologist.
“I went to the dermatologist and so they just went ahead and did a biopsy of that, and I didn’t think anything more of it. A week later they called me and they were like it was melanoma and you have to come back and have surgery and we have to stage it. It was terrifying. You’re young and suddenly you have a cancer diagnosis.”
Kennedy said she also wants to remind everyone that UV exposure is one of the biggest risk factors for melanoma.
“If you’re going to be out in the sun, wear sunblock, SPF 50 or higher. Reapply that consistently about every hour or so. Minimize your time during the day when UV exposure is the greatest, so between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m," Kennedy said.
Jam for Cam will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Southern Brewing Company. Information about tickets can be found on the Jam for Cam website at www.jam4cam.com.