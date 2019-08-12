The University of Georgia School of Law has received a pledge for a $1 million donation from an anonymous donor to support the school’s Family Justice Clinic and create a Distinguished Law Fellowship, according to a UGA news release.
The clinic will be renamed and the fellowship named in honor of Jane W. Wilson, a victim of domestic violence. Wilson, a former North Georgia resident, was shot and killed by her second husband of three days in 1976. Her two children, ages 8 and 10, witnessed the murder.
“We will work hard to honor the memory of Mrs. Wilson and help those affected by domestic violence,” said School of Law Dean Peter B. “Bo” Rutledge in the release. “This donation will fund and expand essential legal work in a field that is often not discussed until something horrific occurs.”
The memory of a domestic violence victim will have a lasting impact on the School of Law as an anonymous donor has pledged $1M to support the Family Justice Clinic & create a Distinguished Law Fellowship, both bearing the victim’s name – Jane W. Wilson. https://t.co/n7Er3oi9bF pic.twitter.com/8RQpMyZFEm— UGA School of Law (@UGASchoolofLaw) August 8, 2019
According to the release, the anonymous donor hopes to aid “others similarly situated – in particular, victims and families who often find neither help nor hope,” through resources including legal representation.
The law school’s Family Justice Clinic opened in 1998 as the Family Violence Clinic. The clinic provides domestic violence survivors “with direct representation as well as legal and extra-legal support free of charge.”
With the donation, clinical assistant professor Christine M. Scartz will now assist the clinic’s director as a post-graduate fellow.
The Jane W. Wilson Distinguished Law Fellowship is described as “a prestigious full-tuition-plus scholarship awarded to an accomplished student with an interest in serving survivors of domestic violence.”
