Anti-abortion demonstrators displayed graphic images, compared abortion to the Holocaust and used rhetoric evoking the Black Lives Matter movement Thursday at Tate Plaza.

As Student Government Association tickets campaigned and students walked by on their way to class, Chike Uzuegbunam preached next to a graphic image of an abortion. Uzuegbunam called abortion a “mass genocide,” comparing it to the Holocaust, a comparison that Jewish groups have condemned.

Uzuegbunam, who declined to be interviewed, also compared abortion to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“If you care about Black lives, you would advocate, my friends, for the criminalization … of abortion,” Uzuegbunam said.

Richard Suplita held a sign stating “Unborn Black Lives Matter” for part of the demonstration.

“We take that starting point, propositionally Black Lives Matter and say, ‘OK, well, what about the unborn Black lives?’” Suplita said.

In November 2019, two anti-abortion organizations caused backlash on campus as students decried the use of graphic images and rhetoric.

A group of counter-protesters formed at both demonstrations in 2019. Thursday’s demonstration did not gather a crowd, though some students said they thought the image was not productive to the discussion about abortion.

Haley Taylor Van Heidrich, a senior sociology major, said the graphic image was not a way to have a productive conversation about the sensitive issue of abortion.

“I think abortion is a really touchy subject. I’ve had an abortion before when I was young. I was very young and very impressionable,” Van Heidrich said. “It’s very touchy and not something you should probably bring up on campus.”

Suplita said the point of the image, which was supplied by the organization Abolish Human Abortion, was to make people connect their emotional response to a logical rejection of abortion.

John Denhardt, a first-year law student, echoed Suplita’s thoughts. He said he thought the image was effective because it put an emotional stamp on the issue of abortion.

“If you’re trying a murder case, or really any kind of case where you’re trying to change public policy, you really have to work with from the emotional standpoint as well,” Denhardt said. “It doesn’t seem to matter to people until there’s an emotional hinge on it.”

Sydney Lowe said as a Christian she does not support abortion. Lowe, a junior sport management major, said despite her stance against abortion and the fact that the image may grab attention, having such a graphic photo was unnecessary.

“Can you not just preach what you believe?” Lowe said.