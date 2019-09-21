In 1995, Georgia lost to Florida 52-17 in Athens. About 150,000 people visited the city that weekend, while most SEC games draw about 110,000 visitors.
The matchup between Georgia and Notre Dame at 8 p.m. should mirror that 1995 weekend, University of Georgia Police Department public information officer Bob Taylor said in a statement. UGAPD will lead the law enforcement presence of Sanford Stadium and UGA’s campus as the university expects record crowds for the Notre Dame game, Taylor said.
“For more than 30 years, the UGA Police Department has teamed up with area law enforcement agencies to create a safe environment for our fans and visitors,” Taylor said.
Athens-Clarke County Police Department anticipates crowds will begin to gather in downtown Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from ACCPD PIO Geoff Gilland.
“Our plan for the downtown area is for fans to arrive safely, enjoy the downtown atmosphere before and after the game, and to get home safely,” Gilland said.
ACCPD has established locations for Uber and Lyft pick up and drop off downtown. The department has integrated some of its gameday traffic plans, including road closures, with navigation app Waze. An officer will upload and schedule the traffic plans to Waze, according to Gilland.
• Game Day Ride Share Program Pick-up and Drop-off in Downtown Athens • ACCPD has coordinated with Lyft and Uber to use the pick-up and drop-off areas indicated in green in the map below. @universityofga @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/yRRiLVyspA— Athens-Clarke Police Department (@accpolice) September 20, 2019
The department’s gameday traffic plan will remain the same as it has this year.
“Our goal after the game is to get fans away from campus and onto state highways and the Georgia 10 Loop,” Gilland said.
Additional officers may be in place to assist ACCPD, but Gilland said the department does not discuss its “gameday plan openly due to security concerns.” But, ACCPD certainly expects a “greater volume of traffic,” Gilland said.
