Madeline Polits, Morgan King and Cooper Holmes hold protest signs in front of Landmark Properties’ construction site in Athens, Georgia on Friday, March 5, 2021. Athens residents gathered at the corner of East Broad and Wilkerson streets in protest of Landmark Properties’ plans to build a parking deck in Potterytown, a historic neighborhood located between downtown Athens and the North Oconee River. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)