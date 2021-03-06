Protesters rallied on East Broad Street Friday afternoon in response to the demolition of a historic neighborhood that is set to be replaced by a new parking deck.
The protesters stood beside Wilkerson Street and Pottery Street where the student housing building, The Mark, will add on to its pre-existing property.
The neighborhood, known as “Potterytown,” consists of single-family homes dating back more than 100 years. The majority of the homes have already been or will be torn down by student-housing development company Landmark Properties in order to add to the second phase of The Mark apartment building.
The organizers of the event, Madeline Polits and Cooper Holmes, are residents of Athens and share a plot of land in the neighborhood. Both said they value the homes in the area and feel they are a form of expression of Athens history.
Polits said she feels the student living experience is taking over the city of Athens.
“This particular neighborhood has so much history and charm, but I have seen it been taken advantage of over and over by developers,” Polits said. “I worry about there being a lack of knowledge of the land we are on because everything is so often changed by student-living developers.”
Potterytown lies between eastern downtown’s student housing complexes and the North Oconee River. While the neighborhood has historical value, no action was taken to protect it by the commission. Landmark began construction immediately in Potterytown in order to meet deadlines and tailor to future residents of The Mark.
Several of the protesters said the student living experience the city offers divides students from the actual community.
“These developers are transforming the student experience with this cruise ship mentality, where they provide all these amenities to the students as if they are on vacation, but they are so massive that they take away from the actual community,” Holmes said. “There are a lot of communities that have been taken advantage of by developers because they do not have as much sway as the university. I want to give respect to those communities.”
Several of the protesters believe the decision to tear down the neighborhood was not communicated well to the public. Holmes said public input was not considered enough by the city commission before the construction began.
“This specific project, which is another reason why we’re so upset about it, seemed to have been done in secrecy with no time for public input,” he said.
Morgan King, an Athens resident and a former University of Georgia student, said they felt the aesthetics of the city were being compromised by student housing developers.
“Corporate overlords are taking over Athens with these big apartment buildings. It’s almost like a cancer, where these buildings are taking over and taking away from the natural community,” King said. “These buildings are culturally significant and are people’s homes. … They add so much character to the city that I really value.”
The protesters received criticisms from people online regarding the demonstration, claiming they were “too late” to try and defend the property, but the group wanted to make a statement regarding the lack of value for public opinion.
“Our main goal is to save the houses, yes, but we also believe that the city should have valued community input and we demand public transparency,” Polits said. “We need to respect the land we are on.”