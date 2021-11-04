The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a rape allegation against Georgia Bulldogs football linebacker Adam Anderson, according to a police report.
The alleged incident took place on Oct. 29 between midnight and 7 a.m., according to the report. A 21-year-old woman told police on Oct. 29 that she went to a residence after having some drinks, and awoke to Anderson penetrating her while she was lying in a bed. She told police it was nonconsensual and she was able to leave, according to the report.
As of Oct. 29, the police had not made contact with Anderson, according to the report.
The investigation is still ongoing, ACCPD Lt. Shaun Barnett said in an email to The Red & Black. He said he has no more information to add.
“We are aware of the report and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols,” head football coach Kirby Smart said in a Nov. 4 statement issued by the UGA Athletic Association.