The University of Georgia Student Government Association announced that the Belong ticket won the runoff election Friday evening at an election certification announcement held through Zoom.
The winning ticket is comprised of President-elect Carter Marks, Vice President-elect Jasmine Gresham and Treasurer-elect Shelly Chummar, who will all lead the 34th SGA administration in the 2021-2022 school year.
The Belong ticket won with 3,316 votes and 57.15 % of the vote.
The Bridge ticket followed second with 2,486 votes and 42.85 % of the vote. The third ticket, Voice, did not make it to the runoff following the general election on Wednesday.
The Red & Black is awaiting statements from Belong and Bridge.
A total of 5,811 students participated in the election, which is 15% of the student body. This is about half of the votes in the 2020 SGA runoff election, where 11,258 votes were submitted, the most in SGA history.
The Belong ticket plans to focus on intentionality, inclusivity and growth.
The inauguration of the Belong ticket will happen on April 5 at 6 p.m. at the UGA Chapel and through Zoom.
Julia Walkup and Shelby Israel contributed to this reporting.