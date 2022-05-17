Saturdays were Rachel Henderson’s favorite day of the week. For a clumsy 6-year-old girl full of energy, she found her niche in local youth cheerleading in her hometown of Fayetteville. Her first year on the peewee team opened her eyes to the warming wonders of a football community that would become ingrained into her persona.
Memories of the Saturday night lights still colorfully dance in her mind today. Concession stand hot dogs drenched in ketchup and relish, the smells of salty tortilla chips coated in warm nacho cheese, the sounds of coaches’ whistles and ESPN College GameDay on the television.
In the eye of the chaos, Henderson’s confidence could carry the team to any win. Dancing with her red pom poms, and sporting a white and red Bulldogs uniform with paw-printed bows in her blonde curly pigtails, she loved nothing more than to cheer on both her dad, the youth football team coach, and her brother, a member on the team. But then it all stopped.
Henderson’s cheerleading career was short-lived as middle school turned around the corner. Trading in the makeup glam and hairspray that she grew to dislike, Henderson became comparable to football lover Sheryl Yoast in true “Remember the Titans” fashion by her family and friends. She epitomized little Miss Independent – a social butterfly full of spunk, opinions and jokes.
Although she didn’t realize it at first, Henderson has always been a Georgia Bulldog, an attribute adopted from her father, a University of Georgia alum. Following her undergraduate commencement in Sanford Stadium, her life has come full circle.
“I would go to practices and after my cheer practice would end I would walk over to the football practice fields and like, hang out there and like help with drills and stuff. I really did it [cheerleading] to be on the sidelines close to the games and stuff,” Henderson said.
Sixteen years after her cheerleading career, Henderson’s Saturdays in Fayetteville were exchanged for iconic Saturdays in Athens. The student section became her new niche during home football games, but this time around you can spot Henderson from a mile away. Painted in blazing black and red paint and donning the emblematic spiked shoulder pads, Henderson bloomed into her own skin as a member of the UGA Spike Squad.
Established in 2010, the UGA Spike Squad is an exclusive group of students who represent the most passionate football fans at the university. In a sea of red, white and black, Spike Squad members direct the spotlight to the first two rows of section 109 at every home game.
A late bloomer, this was Henderson’s first year on the squad. Confidence is a spectrum, and as a sophomore in college, Henderson’s insecurities inhibited her from initially joining. As a member, all eyes are directed to you, and ultimately, your body. Women on the Spike Squad wear sports bras and t-shirts to game days.
“Being painted and having pretty much your entire body mostly like exposed like that, you either have to get over it and just have fun, or you think about it the whole time and I didn’t want to be that person that’s like constantly insecure and not able to enjoy the moment. So I really fought personally to get over that,” Henderson said. “On a personal level, it has drastically changed the way that I carry myself. I guess I don’t place that kind of importance on what people think about me, which is funny because I have more attention than I probably ever have in my entire life.”
Now, her alter ego on the Spike Squad has taken that of Harley Quinn, as everyone has a character they adopt. Each eye is covered with red or black eyeshadow going down her cheek and a red heart. Since Henderson is not a very “artsy makeup person,” she loves Quinn’s simple look, where her hair can be messy and not much effort needs to be put in.
It’s true that the Spike Squad eventually pushed Henderson to keep saying yes to new opportunities outside of her comfort zone throughout college. Attending the Georgia vs. Alabama national championship game in Indianapolis that made UGA the reigning national champions for the first time in 41 years was one of those once in a lifetime chances.
At the championship, Henderson got the chance to sit by fellow senior and Spike Squad member Abbey Swearngin. Swearngin is not only Henderson’s “teammate,” but also her newest friend in the short year they’ve known each other.
Both from Fayette County and pursuing careers in similar fields of occupational therapy and physical therapy, Swearngin describes Henderson as “down to earth and hilarious” and someone who will “make a big impact on the world.” Even as they sit together and reminisce on memories of home softball games and meeting Uga, it’s evident to see how close and genuine the Spike Squad community is — a feeling that takes Henderson back to her childhood days.
“I didn’t know about Rachel being a cheerleader when she was younger, but it’s such a full circle moment, especially with her first team being the Bulldogs and growing up a Georgia fan. I think there are a lot of cool lifelong fan stories among Spike Squad members,” Swearngin said.
At the end of the national championship game, the first people Henderson wanted to share the moment with were her parents, who were at home glued to the television in Fayetteville celebrating. On a FaceTime call, there were glimpses of falling confetti from the sky and screaming fans filling the screen. In the small corner, Henderson watched her father tear up in emotion and elation.
Now, Henderson holds the same alumni status as her dad.
“I can’t imagine life without it [Spike Squad] — whether it’s something fun and silly like the Spike Squad or something serious, like my career, I want to find ways to include people and to make that small section of the world and of my influence better. And it’s funny that something as simple as some spikes and body paint made me realize that,” Henderson said.