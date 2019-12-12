Every week, we select the best police reports from Athens and the University of Georgia for our website and newspaper. Today, we’re selecting the best of the fall 2019 semester. From feigned gluten sensitivities to offensive flyers, here are our favorite blotters from August to now.
Drunken student suffers wrist injury after falling off bridge
Emergency medical services contacted police for assistance for a student who had fallen and hurt his wrist around 5 a.m. on Nov. 1, according to a University of Georgia police report.
Officers arrived at Building 1516 and spoke to the man whose wrist was “swollen and misaligned.” The student told officers he was in pain and supplied officer’s with his driver’s license. According to the report, the ID showed him to be under the legal drinking age.
The student said he was downtown with a group of friends. After being separated from the group, he took an Uber to the area by Sanford Bridge. He told officers he believed he was trapped on the bridge that leads from Sanford Bridge to the Tate Center, which officers estimated to be “at least 30 feet above the ground.” Unable to find a way down, he attempted to climb down and fell onto the concrete below, according to the report.
The student walked back to his room before contacting EMS. He told responders he had consumed alcoholic beverages earlier in the night. According to the report, he was transported to the medical center for further treatment.
Drunken woman passed out, blamed gluten sensitivity
Police were called to Myers Hall after a woman passed out in a bathroom before 3 a.m. on Nov. 24, according to a University of Georgia police report.
Two resident assistants met with police and said the woman was unconscious in the bathroom. According to the report, she briefly woke up but started vomiting.
When police made contact with the individual, she said she had been drinking but got sick because of a “thyroid problem and gluten sensitivity.” According to the report, the officers determined she was under the legal drinking age.
Emergency medical services said she was safe to remain in her dorm room with her roommates. Medical amnesty was granted, according to the report.
Police called over flyers posted in residence hall bathroom
A resident assistant called police about “offensive” flyers in the Hill Hall bathrooms around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, according to a University of Georgia police report.
The RA said she removed 23 flyers from the men’s bathroom that were posted on stalls, walls and pillars. According to the report, the flyers contained a picture of Josef Stalin, a Soviet Union flag and the statement "This ain't your bathroom, this is OUR bathroom, flush the damn toilet... bitch.”
The RA did not know who posted the flyers, according to the report.
Man unwittingly steals bike while attempting to report it stolen
A man called UGAPD to his home in reference to a bicycle he thought was stolen a little after 12 p.m. on Nov. 12, according to a report.
When officers arrived, the caller said he took home a bicycle that was in bushes by Creswell Hall because he had seen it there for two weeks. He said he thought it was stolen because a chain was hanging off of it that appeared to be cut. According to the report, the officers saw the location and did not see the chain.
When officers asked why he took the bicycle, he said, “I’m an Eagle Scout and I thought somebody stole it,” according to the report. Officers searched for a report of the bike missing and it did not come back stolen. It was taken to the UGAPD and placed in an evidence locker.
Dispute at the MLC
University of Georgia security called police to escort a student out of the Zell B. Miller Learning Center around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, according to a UGA police report. According to the report, a security staff member was patrolling the third floor when he heard someone speaking loudly. He asked the student to lower his volume to which the student replied, “What’s your problem?”
According to the report, the staff member said the student had caused issues previously, telling security at an earlier date “I’m not white or black” before he “expelled flatulence in a manner that seemed on purpose,” The student said he was approached aggressively and had done nothing wrong. He agreed to leave for the evening before officers escorted him out.
