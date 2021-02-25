President Joe Biden has nominated Kiran Ahuja, a former civil rights lawyer and University of Georgia Law School graduate, to lead the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, according to the Washington Post. The office manages the federal government’s over two million employees, according to its website.
Ahuja graduated from UGA’s law school in 1998. She worked as a civil rights lawyer at the U.S. Department of Justice after graduation, according to a White House news release. Ahuja was the chief of staff in the personnel agency and the executive director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders under former President Barack Obama’s administration.
Ahuja currently serves as the CEO of Philanthropy Northwest, a network for philanthropy organizations in six states.
Ahuja immigrated from India with her parents and was raised in Savannah, Georgia, according to her website bio. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Spelman College before earning her law degree at UGA, according to a White House news release. If confirmed by the Senate, Ahuja would be the first Indian-American to head the OPM.
“Kiran Ahuja brings a wealth of experience in federal personnel matters, and her record of advocacy on behalf of women of color is reason for us to be optimistic that she will make it a priority to reverse the previous administration’s active undermining of diversity and inclusion efforts across the government,” Everett Kelley said in a statement. Kelley is the national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employee union.