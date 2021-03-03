Four Black artists of different backgrounds and artistic mediums discussed their artistic inspirations and the importance of storytelling through visuals in a virtual conversation hosted by the Morton Theatre Corporation.
The conversation was regarding Morton Theatre’s Defiance Project Awards, which funds projects that “explore the Black Lives Matter Movement and/or everyday experience.” Award recipients Kxng Blanco, Noraa James, Broderick Flanigan and Booker T. Mattison participated in the discussion, along with Thomas Brazzle, the Morton Theatre Corporation’s programming committee chair.
The Morton Theatre Corporation created the Defiance Project Awards to uplift and financially support local Black artists speaking about social and racial issues through their work, Brazzle said.
Carolyn Medine, director of the Institute of African American Studies at the University of Georgia and the event’s moderator, asked the artists what they feel emotionally as they practice their craft.
Painter Noraa James said there is vulnerability in every piece he creates.
“Our art is our avenue to express things that we might not be able to express on a day-to-day basis,” James said.
James submitted his piece “Moonlit Stars Matter” into the contest, which is now on display at the Lyndon House Arts Center. The painting depicts young Black men as celestial beings in order to uplift a demographic constantly belittled and knocked down in society.
James said he intends to create a world for his audience to dive into with his pieces. That world is one of perseverance, he said, and is “brighter” and “better” than the one we live in now.
For some artists, art is the most efficient outlet to express repressed emotions.
“Being Black ain’t sweet in America,” Kxng Blanco said, a statement to which all participants verbally agreed.
Blanco, a rapper who commonly features the theme of racial justice in his music, created “SCARED,” which focuses on the fear young Black men feel as a byproduct of living in America. The music video and song focus on police brutality, a societal issue of which Blanco said all Black men are conscious.
The rapper said “SCARED” was his opportunity to vent his emotions while informing others of what goes through the minds of Black men every day.
A common trend seen through all artworks was the idea of being free in tight spaces.
Broderick Flanigan submitted a painting called “Untitled,” also currently on display at the Lyndon House Arts Center. Flanigan’s piece symbolizes the choice Black youth are faced with before reaching adulthood: achieving success or plunging into poverty like so many generations before.
Flanigan said much of the painting’s meaning is up for interpretation, but certain aspects of the piece, like the upside down American flag and the people in the foreground, portray specific messages.
“I wanted to speak to [the attempts to silence the Black community], just the ways in which white violence and terrorism [affect] our lives,” Flanigan said. “[Black people] want to do more than just survive, right? We want to thrive.”
The conversation transitioned to one about the power of art and its ability to serve as escapism for audiences.
Booker T. Mattison, UGA assistant professor in entertainment and media studies, as well as author and filmmaker, said something positive always emerges from a negative situation, and art is the positive escapism that emerges from racial oppression.
Mattison submitted “Bird,” a piece he created in 2015 about a student athlete whose plans for the Olympics were halted after he was falsely accused of committing a crime. He details the abuse the athlete endures while in prison, shining a light on the imperfections of the criminal justice system. Mattison said sexual abuse in prisons is a topic not often talked about in society, which inspired him to make this film.
“I’m happy to have new legs, or new life, for the film and expose it to a new audience,” Mattison said. “Though the film was made in 2015, these issues persist.”