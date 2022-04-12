Felicia Jefferson traveled over an hour to Athens to help her daughter, Jackie Jefferson, host the Black Felicity Student Association at the University of Georgia's first annual Legacy Ball on Saturday. Felicia Jefferson, who always strives to be a supportive mother, helped with things from catering to hosting the trivia game post-dinner.
“We do things and make sure, as a family, we support each other. So, I wanted to make sure that she succeeded,” Jefferson said. “She was very determined she wanted to do this, and she made it happen.”
Supporting her daughter was not her only job that night. Jefferson, who works in information security, said she was there to also share her professional expertise.
The Legacy Ball was an event to bring minority students and industry professionals, many of whom were mostly UGA alums, together for a formal networking gala.
Working together with UGA’s chapters of The Native American Student Association and The National Council of Negro Women, Black Felicity invited professionals from over 10 industries, such as law, engineering and health to help students gain insight into their intended careers.
The Legacy Ball had an art gallery and invited UGA minority artists to display their artwork. Jordan Riggims, who does community outreach for Black Felicity, explains that Black Felicity wants to shine a light on local minorities and their art since art is a subject that might get overlooked.
Alexia Benavent-Rivera took home the winning prize for favorite artwork, voted on by attendees.
“Finding spaces like this, especially in certain areas, it's a little bit harder to find people who I guess have similar experiences with, but also being in a space where you don't have to always explain yourself and your situation or people can see where you're coming from almost right off the bat, It's just really comforting,” Benavent-Rivera said.
Jaida Griffiths, fundraising director for Black Felicity, said she worked to ramp up the fundraising efforts by tabling and having bake sales.She said she is pleased to see the support from the community and that so many students and professionals came together to interact.
“Black Felicity is a political organization, and since I'm a criminal justice major, I intend to go to law school. So, for me to be involved with politics and be able to step in to do something for the community, I really want to do that,” Griffiths said.
Aside from bringing students and professionals together, Jackie Jefferson, who co-directed the Legacy Ball and is president of Black Felicity, said they are an organization that focuses on political advocacy, empowering black candidates and educating the Athens community. They provide nonpartisan resources for political literacy and information as well as resources that aid the growth and advancement of black people through self-sufficiency, she said.
Max Frye, a founding member and treasurer of the Native American Student Association said he is glad he got involved with them because members did not have that cultural community before last semester and they are now able to express their indigeneity.
“It's increasing the visibility of natives on campus, and that's something that hasn't really been a focus of programming here in a long time,” Frye said. “You know, just having people who understand the cultural things, and understand the perspective of other Native students is really important.”
Keynote Speaker, Randolph Carter, director of diversity and Inclusion for the Office of Institutional Diversity, challenged students to think about what makes them special in the workplace.
“What is missing in the spaces that I no longer occupy,” Carter asked. “What’s your return of interest or return of value?”
Carter explained that people are looking at growth potential. He said that students must not only ask themselves what their growth potential is, but also surround themselves with people who ask the same question.
If a student does not have yet a mentor, Carter suggested finding somebody who will say, “I see that you will do best.”
As advice, Carter told the audience to always look at what they want and have goals. He said, for example, he has three goals he is working towards in his career, one being his financial retirement goal and how it’s important to always have that in mind.
“I hope you remember every single one of us are social architects in spaces that we can contribute greatly to. Bring your entire self, build relationships and keep your goals focused, and you will be amazed at the doors that continue to open,” Carter said.