In honor of Black History Month, Black University of Georgia alumni Rennie Curran and Mikaya Thurmond reflected on their college experiences and how their college years contributed to career successes.
Curran and Thurmond were both honored in UGA’s 2020 40 Under 40 list, a prestigious young alumni award, for excellence in their career, philanthropic contributions and their ongoing relationship with UGA.
Rennie Curran — the future in football
Curran, originally from Snellville, was a Georgia Bulldogs football player from 2007 to 2009, and went on to play professionally in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans. His athletic career led him to create the Game Changers Foundation, which serves as a mentorship and personal development program for current and former athletes.
“From the first time I walked into Sanford Stadium ... I knew I was dead set on going to UGA and nowhere else,” Curran said.
While at UGA, his most influential relationships were with coaches, teammates and trainers that consistently helped him improve physically and mentally. The accountability and work ethic in the UGA football program contributed to his appreciation of the team’s success, Curran said.
Curran said his resilience and ambition on the field carried over to his leadership and personal development coaching at the Game Changers Foundation.
“I genuinely believe that everybody, deep down inside, wants to be a game changer in some aspect of their life,” Curran said about his idea for the foundation.
The Game Changers Foundation helps athletes “reach their fullest potential in the game of life … through community engagement, leadership and development workshops and networking opportunities,” according to its website.
Curran said guidance and mentorship for current and former athletes means everything. As a mentor, Curran uses past lessons to teach athletes how to be game changers in life.
Mikaya Thurmond — success as an anchor
Thurmond, originally from Atlanta, graduated from UGA’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication in 2012 with a digital and broadcast journalism degree, and is currently a weekday morning anchor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Thurmond said her recognition as a UGA 40 Under 40 honoree was the biggest thing she could hope for.
“To be recognized by UGA, the place that I think made my career trajectory ... is the greatest honor I could ever get,” Thurmond said.
Thurmond said the relationships and advice she received from professors in the journalism school at UGA prepared her for a challenging career.
“If it had not been for Grady College, I would not have had the preparation to do what I do today and have such a solid foundation,” Thurmond said.
As a reporter, Thurmond said she values the ability she has to impact her community. Especially during the pandemic, her reporting provided an outlet to closed off communities and access to lifesaving information. Thurmond has previously covered critical stories involving a drug rehabilitation program combating the opioid epidemic and the water crisis in Wilson County, North Carolina.
Thurmond also credited her experience as a UGA Tour Leader for her development of the public speaking skills she uses on live television. By speaking to tour groups, Thurmond developed an experiential foundation for storytelling and a philosophy to “let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier.”
With her recent promotion to anchor, Thurmond said she has adapted from on-the-ground reporting to studio broadcasting. In her new position, she said fulfillment comes from knowing each morning she has the opportunity to bring some positivity to someone's life.
“I’m looking forward to doing my job phenomenally,” Thurmond said about her future plans.