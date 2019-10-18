On Oct. 16, The University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved for the University of Georgia to name the College of Education in honor of Mary Frances Early.
In April 2019, UGA introduced an initiative to name the College of Education for Early, UGA’s first African American graduate.
As a part of the university’s Commit to Georgia capital campaign, donations given through next year to the College of Education can be dedicated in honor of Mary Frances Early. To date, the fundraising initiative to honor Early has raised $2.6 million.
UGA President Jere Morehead contributed $200,000 from the President’s Venture Fund. That amount was matched by the UGA Foundation. The donations will create four $100,000 Georgia Commitment Scholarships for students with financial need interested in pursuing degrees in education or music education.
Early graduated UGA in 1962 with a Master’s degree in music education. She has always been involved with music and education, from teaching in segregated Atlanta Public Schools to presiding over the Georgia Music Educators Association.
Early taught at Morehouse College and Spelman College, chaired the music department at Clark Atlanta University and acted as a panelist for the National Endowment for the Arts.
The naming ceremony will be held in February 2020 as a part of UGA's celebration of Black History Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.