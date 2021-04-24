The University System of Georgia Board of Regents halted its search for a new chancellor Thursday, following speculation regarding the consideration of Sonny Perdue.
On January 12, current chancellor Steve Wrigley announced he would be retiring on July 1 after serving as chancellor for four years. While serving as chancellor, he has been in charge of USG’s 26 public universities.
Following the announcement of Wrigley’s retirement, the Board of Regents started its search for a new chancellor. UGA alumnus Sonny Perdue became a possible candidate for the position. Perdue served as governor of Georgia from 2003-2011, then served as the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under former President Donald Trump.
The Board of Regents faced backlash for considering Perdue before announcing the pause in the search for a chancellor.
“We value the input received from faculty, staff, students, and community leaders throughout this process and want to ensure we meet the expectations of this challenging, yet critically important time in higher education,” the Board of Regents said in a statement. “As we pause to reflect and determine our next steps, please be assured we remain dedicated to our vision of creating a more educated Georgia.”
A student-led campaign, Students Against Sonny, still wants more from the Board of Regents.
“We will continue to fight for the future of higher education because the delay is not enough — we demand full disqualification of Sonny Perdue from the USG Chancellorship selection process,” Students Against Sonny said in an Instagram post.
Students Against Sonny, United Campus Workers of Georgia and others plan on protesting the consideration of Perdue in person in front of the Board of Regents Office in Atlanta and at the Arch in Athens on Tuesday, April 27 at 5 p.m.
The Board of Regents has not stated when it plans on continuing the search for a new chancellor.