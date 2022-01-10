Today marks one of the biggest events of the year at the University of Georgia: the return to classes for the spring semester. Among other things, the Georgia Bulldogs will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship this evening at 8 p.m. in Indianapolis – a monumental Monday in Athens.
Although some professors decided to cancel the first spring classes on Monday and Tuesday, most students will attend classes. The opposition, the University of Alabama, will begin their spring semester on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Sending an email to my Spring UGA classes telling them that I will not penalize them for attendance on Monday or Tuesday Jan 10 or 11. That won't work for every class at UGA, I understand, but it does for my spring classes. Some college experiences are more important than class.— Dr. Janet "Not Today, Saban" Frick 😷 (@jfrickuga) January 2, 2022
As increasing numbers of UGA students, faculty and staff flood back onto campus with excitement, ready to cheer on their team, the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still live on with the threat of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
In-person instruction and “regular classes” will be held and UGA will be prepared to handle another potential wave of cases, according to a Jan. 4 ArchNews email. UGA administration also strongly encouraged all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated and wear face masks inside campus buildings in the email.
Some back to school campus events for the spring semester include the University Union’s Bulldogs & Biscuits event for a celebratory biscuit to welcome students back to campus at the Tate Student Center Atrium.
This wasn’t the first time the start date for spring classes was near a Georgia-Alabama national championship matchup. Four years ago, Georgia played the same competitor during drop/add week on Jan. 8, but lost narrowly.
it should be illegal that uga starts back classes on the same day as the national championship— ℓιи∂ѕєу мσитєяσ (@lindseymontero_) January 3, 2022