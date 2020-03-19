An undergraduate student at the University of Georgia has reported testing positive for COVID-19 to the University Health Center. The student is the first UGA student to report testing positive for COVID-19.
According to an Archnews email sent Thursday afternoon, the individual was last on campus on March 7 and was advised to self-isolate. The individual is not in the Athens area, the email said.
“Ensuring the anonymity of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 is critical. If you are aware of their identities, please respect their privacy so they can focus completely on their health,” the email said.
The email advised the community to remain calm despite the fears surrounding COVID-19 and be vigilant of any symptoms which include shortness of breath, cough and fever.
As of noon on Thursday, there are 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County and 287 confirmed cases in Georgia.
On Wednesday, a UGA Athletic Association staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to an Archnews email. Another member of UGA Athletics who had contact with the diagnosed individual is under self-quarantine at home.
The email said to follow social distancing practices, wash your hands regularly and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
