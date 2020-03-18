A University of Georgia Athletic Association staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, according to an Archnews email to the UGA community. The person is being treated in an unspecified local hospital and was last on campus March 6.

Another member of UGA Athletics who had contact with the person diagnosed is now under self-quarantine at home and with no symptoms.

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the UGA community that the university has publicized. The university announced Tuesday that a Law Library staff member with flu-like symptoms self-quarantined themselves under doctor’s advice. That person had not been tested for COVID-19 at the time of Tuesday’s announcement.

Athens-Clarke County has five confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Georgia has 197 confirmed cases, a 51-case increase from Tuesday.