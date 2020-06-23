The University of Georgia will end in-person instruction after Thanksgiving break, according to a Tuesday ArchNews email. All classwork and exams will be online after Thanksgiving.
Fall classes will begin Aug. 20 as scheduled. Classes will be taught in-person with social distancing measures in place. The email said there will be multiple class structures for professors to use, and they will use whatever approach is best for their classes. Some classes may be taught face-to-face with online office hours, some students may rotate between in-person and online classes and faculty may also give online lectures with in-person breakout sessions.
Students and staff will have to report that they don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms before coming to campus every day. The University System of Georgia is encouraging all students, faculty and staff to wear face masks, but they are not required. UGA is providing two cloth face masks and a digital thermometer to each student and staff member in the fall, according to the school’s current reopening plan. All students, faculty and staff will need to complete a COVID-19 training video before returning to campus.
The daily class schedule will be adjusted to add five minutes to the current 15-minute period between classes. Campus transit will run buses, but capacity will be reduced to follow social distancing guidelines. The email said more information about the adjusted class schedule and buses will be released in the coming weeks.
Online final exams will be from Dec. 11-17 as scheduled. Campus will remain open and operate health and wellness centers, housing, dining and transportation until the end of the fall semester.
Students who are at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19 and need accommodations will go through the Disability Resource Center.
The spring undergraduate commencement ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 16 in Sanford Stadium, and the graduate ceremony will be held on Dec. 18 in Stegeman Coliseum. Fall graduate and undergraduate ceremonies are currently scheduled for Dec. 18.
