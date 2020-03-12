The University System of Georgia has announced a two week suspension of instruction beginning March 16 in an email to the presidents of all USG institutions. The message was forwarded to the University of Georgia community.
The email said students currently on spring break are “strongly encouraged” not to return to campus. Students were also asked to “remain away” from campus between March 13 to March 29. However, students are not required to move out of their dorms for the semester.
The suspension from instruction will allow USG institutions "to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia,” the email said.
In USG’s initial decision to resume classes on March 16 sent to UGA faculty, staff and students at 12:14 p.m. today was met with backlash from people on social media — students urged each other to call USG and President Jere Morehead’s office on Facebook, Twitter and GroupMe.
The original story is below.
The University System of Georgia has announced that “all 26 USG institutions will remain open for face-to-face education at this time” amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to a message sent to the presidents of all USG institutions and forwarded to the University of Georgia community.
The email added that UGA plans “to resume normal class operations” on March 16.
The USG announcement came minutes before Gov. Brian Kemp announced the first COVID-19-related death in Georgia in a press release. The victim was a 67-year-old man who was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone on March 7 and had underlying medical conditions.
USG has consulted with the Georgia Department of Public Health, which advised that “the risk of contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia remains low,” according to the message. UGA faculty were instructed to prepare remote learning materials on March 5 in case of disruption caused by the virus outbreak.
This decision to keep campuses open contrasts several universities’ campus closures and transitions to remote learning across the country.
Emory University, a private university only miles from USG schools Georgia State University and Georgia Institute of Technology, extended its spring break and plans to transition to remote learning on March 23. Vanderbilt University canceled in-person classes until March 30, and the University of South Carolina canceled classes and campus events until March 22.
Prompt closures and campus evacuations drew criticism from the student bodies at universities across the country, such as Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania, where The Harvard Crimson and The Daily Pennsylvanian reported that students on housing and dining plans were scrambling to find solutions under short notice.
Fulton County School District, the fourth largest school district in Georgia, closed its schools on March 10 and 11 after a teacher, who taught at both Bear Creek and Woodland Middle Schools, tested positive for COVID-19, according to Fulton County Schools.
Students from UGA, Georgia State University and Kennesaw State University have all started online petitions to close the campus and shift to remote learning, citing safety and health concerns.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of press time, Georgia has 12 confirmed and 19 presumed positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Georgia DPH.
(1) comment
This is sad and irresponsible UGA. Reconsider this, please. Imagine how many cases we' ll see in Athens by the end of the week with all professors, TAs and springbreakers returning from Europe or elsewhere... Do we have to wait for the first confirmed case in Athens to force people to be in groups right now? Also new data: you are contagious 37 days after your first symptoms. Not 14 days as previously thought, so long after you have recovered... (on Bloomberg website today).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.