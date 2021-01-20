Breonna Taylor’s case signifies lack of justice, fear and more work for Athens and UGA Black women

For Jasmine Sanders, a Black woman, deciding to be a student at the University of Georgia required a "calculated decision of [her] survival."
Before applying, her parents sat her down to discuss the crime statistics and the history of police behavior in Athens-Clarke County. Originally from Atlanta, Sanders recalled practicing and planning “safety from 911” scenarios with her parents.
“911 scenarios” is what the Sanders family coined their strategies against police aggression. When she was 10, her father told Sanders he was beaten by local police at his university.
With this in mind, the Sanders family advised Jasmine on how to safely leave a dangerous situation with police.
“My parents told me they saw the stats and heard the rumors of police in ACC and general crime there,” Sanders said. “We made a calculated decision on my survival here if I attended.”
When Sanders first heard of Breonna Taylor’s death in March she was at a friend’s house. She said she immediately vomited — Sanders pictured herself as Taylor and cried at the thought of Black women dying at the hands of police.
For Black women activists and students in Athens, the lack of justice for Breonna Taylor has reinforced and highlighted the multilayered oppression Black women face. Over ten months later, Taylor has still not received justice while jurors have spoken out about not being presented with the full context of the case. Two out of three officers involved in the shooting have been fired. However, not one of them has been indicted on any charges for the killing.
“[The criminal justice system] does not work in a way that actually brings healing for folks impacted, folks harmed by violence,” said ACC District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker. “I felt very silly as I thought through the indictment, I had just heard and realized that the officer was going to be charged for shooting into [a] neighboring apartment, and not for the murder of Breonna itself.”
A no-knock warrant allows police officers to force their way into someone’s home without knocking or identifying themselves. While other state governments, such as Virginia’s, have worked to create and pass legislation to ban the no-knock warrants which led to Taylor’s death, Georgia state law has existing prohibitions against no-knock warrants, but they are not always enforced, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
In December, a man named Johnny Bolton was killed in a no-knock warrant raid in Smyrna.State representative Bill Cowsert from Athens told the AJC the ban on no-knock warrants in Georgia could be clarified and strengthened further.
Despite this focus on legislation, activists told NPR that changes need to be made to the way police execute warrants or the way they enter someone’s home as that is what ultimately can lead to violence against Black individuals.
The lack of justice for Taylor and the discussions surrounding what her death represents for the safety of Black individuals, particularly Black women, demonstrate a conversation that continues to be overlooked.
Protecting Black UGA students
When Cori Robinson heard the decision not to indict the officers for killing Taylor, she was not surprised. Instead, it reinforced her belief that the U.S. does not want to address systemic racism.
“It was just another reminder that the United States does not really care about Black people and specifically Black women. And we see this over and over again, and it's never going to be a thing that gets easier.”
- Cori Robinson, vice president of UGA’s NAACP chapter
The protests calling for justice for Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and countless more sparked conversations about how racism pervades daily life, including at UGA. Some Black students have felt unsafe attending the university.
When Nora Andrews, a Black woman studying biology, first came to UGA as a student, she knew there was racism and violence against people of color. In the past two years, however, she said her fears have escalated.
“I don’t always feel safe. I make a safety and escape plan walking to Tate after 6 p.m,” Andrews said. “I freak out at even just shadows at night. It sounds dumb, but we’re never safe.”
Andrews said she wants the world to be a safe and enjoyable place for her Black children to live. In 2021, she said she is demanding change, and she hopes to see institutions and communities held accountable for their mistreatment of Black women and the Black community.
The protests surrounding Taylor’s death, among other Black Americans such as Arbery, Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, also led to conversations about racism and white privilege at UGA.
This has coincided with several reports of blatant racism in the university community, specifically within the UGA Greek Life community. The UGA chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha self-suspended in September after racist GroupMe messages surfaced on Twitter.
Alex English, the president of the NAACP’s UGA chapter, said he wants to see more action from UGA Greek Life organizations on how they will fix racism in their organizations. English said UGA’s history can make it difficult to feel safe on campus as a Black student.
“It's always a scary time to be Black,” English said. “And to be Black at this institution, which has so many homages to blatant racists, white supremacists or segregationists. It all plays a part.”
Robinson said she thinks there should be conversations on campus about racism and that these conversations need to lead to action.
“I think conversations around this topic are very important,” Robinson said. “However, I think after conversations have been had there are some further action items. Some ways we can make ourselves productive and helpful.”
Robinson emphasized the significance of data when discussing systemic racism, which has wide-ranging effects on Black people and Black women.
“Black women are at higher risk for complications with pregnancy, with preterm birth,” Robinson said. “Look at employment, housing, just all these things that show the clear disparity and how it’s affecting Black women and using that to inform our policy.”
On criminal justice, Robinson would like to see efforts from policy makers to redirect funding from police departments to other services that could benefit communities.
“What I would really like to see is a lot of the money that goes towards the justice system be allocated elsewhere in places that could benefit … American citizens rather than harm them,” Robinson said.
Sanders suggested hearing from victims of these acts of racism and oppression about what needs to change. She also emphasized hearing Black women’s voices specifically.
“I need Black women voices and Black women voices only,” Sanders said. “I want to hear us, our thoughts and our fears … No one else can understand me better than a Black sister.”
Broken justice system
This past year, protesters used the #SayHerName campaign to raise awareness for Taylor and other Black women and girls who become victims of police brutality and are often forgotten.
Despite the national outrage and sustained campaign seeking justice for Taylor’s killing, a grand jury decided not to hold any of the officers accountable. Instead, it indicted one of the officers for endangering Taylor’s neighbor by shooting into a different apartment.
After the police killed Breonna Taylor, activists criticized several policies in the criminal justice system, including the no-knock warrant and qualified immunity.
Qualified immunity lowers the standard police officers and other public officials are held to for wrongdoing. Public officials can only be held accountable if they violate rights that are “clearly established” according to existing case law, according to NPR. Western Judicial Circuit District attorney Deborah Gonzalez said the U.S. Supreme Court has made it difficult to hold police officers accountable for shootings and in some cases, killings.
It was unclear why the grand jury decided not to prosecute any officers with crimes directly related to Taylor’s shooting. These questions intensified after an anonymous grand juror alleged that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not present homicide charges to the grand jury. Gonzalez found the decision surprising and disappointing.
“I was surprised because I thought that definitely should have been in the list of indictments,” Gonzalez said. “I was surprised when the news broke out that what they did indict one police officer for was for shooting a wall that could have hit a neighbor.”
A grand jury decides whether to formally indict a defendant, after which the case would proceed to a criminal trial. Although grand jurors can call witnesses and make charges not requested by the prosecutor, grand juries are made up of normal people who may not know the extent of their power.
Continuing to reform Athens and Georgia
When activist and former state House candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson heard on the news that the grand jury refused to prosecute the officers who killed Taylor, she felt disappointed, but not surprised.
“You know, they’re able to get away with murder.”
- Mokah Jasmine Johnson
To Athens activists fighting for a more just criminal justice system, the ruling reinforced the need for change. Johnson said she and other activists would continue their work. One of her goals is repealing stand-your-ground laws that contributed to Ahmaud Arbery’s death.
“Stand your ground” laws allow individuals to act with force against a perceived continued threat.
“We've already been working on these types of injustices,” Johnson said. “The only impact that it does is for us to continue the fight, and to continue to fight for police officers to be held accountable, and for us to take a closer look at the policies and the procedures that are allowing these officers to basically walk away without being charged.
Johnson serves as one of the co-chairs of the ACC Police Advisory Board Development Task Force, which seeks to work with the county manager’s office to develop a Community Police Advisory Board. The task force believes the county should create a civilian review board and employ a professional staffer to look into complaints against the police as well as give advice on the police’s policy and budget. The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement advocated for the board in 2019.
AADM also works to help Athens residents and students file discrimination complaints with the county. The organization had a grand opening for its Justice Center on Jan. 16 which will support community members by offering help with bail, legal assistance, workshops and other community services.
Both Johnson and Parker individually led multiple demonstrations throughout the year to protest for racial justice. Johnson collected signatures and testimonies through her organization, AADM, for a state hate crime bill that strengthens penalties of crimes committed against specific groups of people. Gov. Brian Kemp later signed the bill into law later in the summer.
The follow-up to this legislation led to the creation of the Senate Study Committee on Law Enforcement Reform, which held hearings about the dangers of no-knock warrants, according to the Valdosta Daily Times. While the committee may not propose any specific legislation changes, Cowsert told the AJC that he believes individual Georgia lawmakers will focus on changes to the criminal justice system.
This past year, Parker organized multiple carpool protests and partnered with AADM for a peaceful demonstration in response to the killing of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot multiple times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Parker has also been involved in activist efforts to get UGA to confront its racist past. They want to see the university adopt policies such as reparational scholarships and a more active Equal Opportunity Office.
“What about reparational scholarships, which we've been talking about long before the George Floyd uprising started?” Parker asked. “What about reforming the Equal Opportunity Office where myself and numerous countless other Black and Brown students have come for help with racism we've experienced on campus, and have oftentimes not found any sort of recourse?”
During Parker’s time as a county commissioner, the commission has taken steps to reform the criminal justice system.
In June 2019, the commission eliminated cash bail for local ordinance violations. In March, it passed a resolution to support a pre-arrest diversion program to reduce how often people who have committed crimes re-offend, both of which Parker supported.
Parker said they want to enact new, less violent ways of addressing certain crimes and problems based on policies in other communities.
“I would like to see us [the ACC Commission] actively working towards the establishment of a community Crisis Response Team, akin to models that have been operated successfully in places like Eugene, Oregon for 30 years,” Parker said.
This team would be made up of medics and individuals who are trained in mental health counseling who could help with people facing homelessness and substance abuse, and could also provide wellness checks, Parker said.
Johnson said that sustained student activism following Floyd’s death played an important role in helping to take down the Confederate monument in downtown Athens in August.
“We need for the students to collaborate with organizations in the community that are already doing the work and to support our efforts,” Johnson said.