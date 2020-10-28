In the University of Georgia Black Student Union’s second town hall meeting on Oct. 26, students discussed the university’s response to recent racist incidents, philanthropy to the Student Alumni Council and a protest walk from Atlanta to Athens.
Students said the meeting between the vice president’s office and Multicultural Services and Programs about recent racist harassment from fraternities was “disappointing.” Madison Phillips said MSP was given the option to tune into the town hall meeting, but students weren’t given a chance to voice their concerns.
“There wasn’t really any open discussion, it was mostly a bunch of older people who unfortunately did not want to do their job or listen to upset students,” Phillips said. “If we want change we literally have to open the door and do it.”
Alex English, the president of UGA’s NAACP chapter, said the format and who was allowed into the meeting changed multiple times over the span of two or three days. Originally, entire multicultural organizations were invited to the meeting, English said, but in the end only the presidents were allowed to attend.
Phillips and Joshua Patton, BSU’s president, said they felt students weren’t given the chance to express their thoughts during or after the meeting.
“I just really feel that they … can do a better job of extending that hand and allowing us to actually talk in the specific conversation,” Patton said. “It just really seemed kind of scripted.”
The idea of performative action was echoed by English, who encouraged speaking out about issues and talking to the press.
“We get caught up in making these declarations, which we have to do it, just to keep up with the times and give that immediate feedback, especially on social media,” English said. “But I think we have to just make sure that we do our actions.”
English said national attention has forced change at UGA before, and if the university is put under pressure, more change can happen.
Jay Mathias, who started Dawgs Demand Better, said the organization is planning a protest walk from Atlanta to Athens from Wednesday to Friday. Dawgs Demand Better is a campaign for racial justice at UGA.
Mathias said two protesters will walk from Atlanta to Stone Mountain on Wednesday, to Monroe on Thursday, and arrive in Athens on Friday. Atlanta is 72 miles away from Athens. Mathias said the goal of the walk is to raise awareness.
Other speakers at the town hall included Caitlyn Scott, who discussed an Equal Opportunity Office claim about the lack of diversity and inclusion on UGA’s cheer team. She said the team displayed biased judging and indifference toward minority students.
Representatives from the Student Alumni Council discussed philanthropy and how students can give to organizations on campus. Freshmen, sophomores and juniors can donate $10 to the SAC, which is given to whatever organization they choose, said Maddie Polk, SAC’s philanthropy outreach chair.
Kevin Nwogu, SAC’s vice president of philanthropy, discussed the senior plaque, a yearly tradition. The name of each student who donates $30 will be on the plaque, Nwogu said. $20 goes to whatever organization the student chooses, and $10 goes to the class gift.
The class gift is a new program, Jalen Polk said. The senior class votes for which organization receives the pool of money. On-campus organizations must apply by Nov. 28 to be considered.
Carson Kuck, the Student Government Association treasurer, said Small Clubs Allocations were up for grabs. Because of COVID-19, SGA has a lot of funds left, Kuck said, and encouraged all student organizations to apply for funding.
