A fire at Brumby Hall forced residents to evacuate the building on Friday afternoon just before 3 p.m. The smoke alarms were triggered by a resident burning popcorn on the ninth floor, University of Georgia spokesperson Greg Trevor said.
Brumby Hall houses a maximum of 938 residents, according to the university’s housing website. The building reopened in early August after an estimated $53.6 million renovation project.
Kodai Takano, a first-year political science major, had just finished climbing the Baxter St. hill with his GrubHub takeout order in hand when he saw hordes of people leaving the residence hall. He and his friends turned around and ate at Russell Hall.
“At that point we didn’t know if it was a drill or something had actually happened,” Takano said.
Freshmen file back into #UGA’s Brumby Hall after a fire scare. Students told me they were waiting outside for about 20 minutes before being allowed to re-enter the building. @redandblack pic.twitter.com/hSYwZ7ARgF— Henry Queen (@C_HenryQueen) August 28, 2020
A crowd of residents waited outside Brumby for about 20 minutes as the fire department handled the situation. Social distancing was difficult, but most people were wearing masks, Takano said.
Residents of Myers Hall evacuated after an early morning fire in February before in-person school was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university provided temporary housing to 54 Myers students as a result of the water damage inflicted by the sprinklers.
