On Feb. 2, the Classic Center hosted recent alumni and employers from 12-5 p.m. Job seekers had the opportunity to build relations with recruiters for internships and full-time positions.
Over 150 companies were in attendance, the group included a host of alumni looking to hire, who are adorned with a ribbon attached to their name tags. Also in attendance were companies such as AT&T, Aldi and large accounting firms.
Whitney Prescott, who serves as the Associate Director of External Engagement and Communications at the University of Georgia Career Center, said a student’s major is becoming less of a focus for employers while prioritizing their skill set. Aside from strong communication, she recommends attendees have good leadership, critical thinking abilities, professionalism and teamwork.
“Employers are looking for candidates who are able to include other people and have an equitable mindset,” Prescott said.
As a contributor to the event, Whitney Prescott has assisted many students in revising resumes, Career Fair preparation events and building a professional wardrobe. According to her, those attending should appear eager to explore different opportunities and willing to build an admirable first impression.
The Career and Internship Fair is open to all students, regardless of previous experience. First-time participant Jake Douthit, a sophomore finance major, hopes to gain an internship in the finance field but also wants to expand his contacts.
“I think it’s pretty important when it comes to networking between your peers and making connections on campus and with employers, because the more connected you are, the more opportunities I think you’re going to have,” Douthit said.
Jake has found solace behind the strength in numbers, as he grows more confident with each experience he has under his belt. This event gives students the chance to snap a picture of reality with useful interviewing skills.
Jane Lian, a junior advertising major, virtually followed Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication’s Career Fair last year. She hoped that this year would be a gateway to gain mentorship, leadership and to broaden potential horizons.
“Practice makes perfect,” Lian said. “So, I want to practice more to use [the] career fair as a platform to speak more, talk more [and] communicate with companies.”
Lian said she is considering a future in analytics or health care, so by reaching out to appropriate employers, she may get a sense of her interest. More undergraduates obtain experiences from seniors in their field, so this is a helpful option.
The Career Center has planned other events aside from the Spring Fair. Specific workshops and events are tailored for each college in the future, but there are also drop-in hours to talk to a member of their staff from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on any weekday. The Career Center can be contacted at 706-542-3375 or found on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with the username @UGACareerCenter.