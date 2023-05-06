A celebration of life honoring Liza Burke is set to take place at Terrapin Brewing Company on May 14 from 2-5 p.m. Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, died on April 28 after suffering a brain hemorrhage while on a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which led to the discovery of a brain tumor. Burke was 21 years old.
The celebration will be held outdoors and feature speeches commemorating Burke and her life. After the short ceremony, the celebration will begin with live music, dancing and sharing fond memories of Burke. Burke's sorority, Kappa Delta, also had a vigil in Burke's honor on Monday.
Leighton Clements, Burke’s boyfriend, has spearheaded the planning of the event, and said he and the rest of Burke’s family and friends want to honor her by planning the event how she would have wanted it.
“She told me one time…’when I go, I do not want a sad funeral, I want a party. Verbatim,” Clements said. “And so that’s what we’re planning.”
The Athens celebration is being planned along with a second celebration of life in Asheville, North Carolina, Burke’s hometown.
“Hopefully people can smile, sing and dance because if she was there, she would be in the middle of the dance floor and everybody would be headed her way, because that’s how she did things,” Clements said.